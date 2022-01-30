Before moving on to the ranking, it must be clarified that they are center forwards, that is, not scorers. Two cases that could perfectly exemplify the idea of this article would be those of Vinícius Junior and Juanmi Jiménez.
Two footballers who are among the top scorers in La Liga, but who are used by their coaches on the wing.
The very poor season of Alavés cannot allow us to ignore the extraordinary footballer that Joselu is. With 10 goals in 22 games, he is among the top six scorers in the championship.
Surely at this point Espanyol is already too small for him. Still, it would be interesting to see how Raúl de Tomás fares in a team where he is not the top star. Last summer he was close to signing for Sevilla.
Despite the fact that he is not a striker to use, Diego Pablo Simeone uses him in that position, therefore it would be unreasonable not to place Angel Correa on this list.
Borja Iglesias is an extraordinary player and he is probably not taken into account as much as others, but the Betis player can boast of being the player who scores the most goals per minute in this league.
He is not having a good time at Barça, and injuries keep him out of the game, but not including Memphis Depay in a list of the best strikers in the league would be a huge mistake.
Alexander Isak is a scoring machine, and things have to change a lot so that this or next summer he continues to wear blue and white. Total footballer.
Joao Félix needs to wake up, and surely the scheme used by Cholo Simeone does not suit him perfectly, but every time the Portuguese is in his element he shows that he can become a striker of the time.
Despite his 34 years, he continues to show that he is an extraordinary footballer. That Celta has been in the first division for so many years cannot be explained without the figure of Iago Aspas.
He started the season injured, and that is why he still does not have the Zarra trophy within reach, but knowing good old Gerard, we all know that he will finish the season among the two or three top national scorers.
It was clear that the Frenchman would be the winner of this ranking. The Real Madrid footballer has been showing for several seasons that there is no center forward who can overshadow him in our league championship.
