With the arrival of New YearABC Gastronomía takes stock of one of its most read columns since its launch in November 2022: DeTapeo. Since then, on a weekly basis, more than a hundred restaurants, taverns, bars have been visited, tried and reviewed…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only