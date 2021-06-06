Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Before the Italian Massimiliano Allegri (53 years) recently signed the contract to coach his former team Juventus, to succeed Andrea Pirlo, who was sacked, he rejected more than one offer from many major European clubs, led by Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Allegri signed a two-year contract with Juve, after he was sacked from this position nearly three years ago, after ten different championships he won with the old lady.

Giovanni Gallioni, the 80-year-old veteran Italian coach, the former coach of the Udinese team, who is considered the mentor and teacher of Allegri in the world of coaching, says that Allegri rejected two offers for Chelsea in less than 15 days, and that Real Madrid officials contacted him more than once, as Manchester United clubs made Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain made several attempts to bring him in, all of these attempts within one year, but Allegri refused every time.

Gallioni admits that if Allegri had not signed recently for his former club Juventus, he would have been coach of Real Madrid, although he was not fully convinced of the organization in this Spanish club. Allegri was the ideal choice for Real, but Juventus was the fastest to lure Allegri back, forcing the royal club to sign another Italian, Carlo Ancelotti, coach of the English team, Everton.

Gallioni considered that Allegri’s timing for returning to Juventus was ideal, in order to rise the team from the repression that cost him the loss of the Italian league title “Calcio”, which he held for 9 consecutive seasons, and almost cost him not to play in the European Champions League “Champions League” next season.

Gallioni admitted that the old lady made a huge mistake when he sacked Allegri, and also admitted that he did not like his return to Juve last season before the arrival of Pirlo.