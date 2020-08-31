The headquarters of the Tel Aviv City Council, illuminated on the 13th with the colors of the Emirates flag. JACK GUEZ / AFP

Very few Israelis can travel to the Persian Gulf. Only elite athletes and some businessmen with dual citizenship (and passport). Or spies, such as Mosad chief Yosi Cohen, who met in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday with the UAE’s national security adviser, Sheikh Thanun Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The agreement to normalize relations between the Jewish State and the federation of Gulf principalities announced on Thursday has accelerated the rapprochement between the two countries, which have maintained veiled ties of economic and security cooperation for more than two decades, through the premiere of direct telephone connections and the signing of bilateral business contracts in recent days.

Surfing the wave of popularity that the diplomatic achievement – sponsored by the White House – has brought him, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took advantage of a Monday visit to Ben Gurion airport to announce the good news to the Israelis. “We are working to establish direct flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai through Saudi Arabia,” he told reporters. “They will be short flights; how to travel to Rome, about three hours [en realidad son cerca de cuatro]”, He assured.

While the director of the Mosad finalized in Emirates the details for the normalization of relations, the travel agency Kishrey Teufa announced in Israel the sale of tourist packages with stays at the Rixos luxury hotel chain in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The holiday offer has been launched before the next Jewish autumn festivals, such as Sukot (festival of huts or tabernacles), in October. Travelers, however, will have to fly through Istanbul with Turkish Airlines (at least eight hours long, including the connection stopover) and have an “Emirates entry permit”, that is, a second non-Israeli passport, something relatively common in the Hebrew state. Emirates authorities are also currently requiring a negative PCR test for covid-19.

The hurried race for a first tourist getaway to the Gulf and its Arabian Nights shopping centers tempts many Israelis, who so far can only fly directly to two neighboring Arab countries. Royal Jordanian maintains one of the shortest flights in the world between Tel Aviv and Amman (cities separated in a straight line by just 110 kilometers) to feed its international connections. Egypt’s flag carrier also links to Cairo, but Egypt Air disguises itself in Israel in the colors of an unknown Air Sinai. El-Al stopped flying to the Egyptian capital after the ‘Arab Spring’ revolution.

Netanyahu insists on establishing a direct air corridor between Ben Gurion and the airports of the Emirates through the Jordanian and Saudi airspaces in order to strengthen contacts with the third Arab country with which Israel establishes relations. There is some problem. Since 2018, Saudi Arabia has allowed the Air India company to fly over its territory on the New Delhi-Tel Aviv route, but before Riyadh’s veto, El-Al’s planes are forced to make a long detour through the Red Sea that lengthens three more hours the same route.

The dream of a new regional luxury shopping tourist destination seems to have taken hold in Israel. “It will be cheaper than traveling to Paris,” he says in the economic journal Globes Rosen Carasso, president of the Israeli operator Insta Holidays, “but it will only be able to attract winter tourism: in summer it is over 50 degrees in the Gulf.

The Israir company It has already started the process to obtain a direct flight permit with the United Arab Emirates. The director of the airline, Uri Sirkis, has assured the Hebrew press that it is a “very attractive destination, with potential among Israeli business and tourist travelers.” The companies Emirates (based in Dubai) and Etihad (in Abu Dhabi) also offer an important network of international connections, according to the Israir official. From Dubai, a spokesperson for the Al Habtur hotel chain acknowledges to Reuters that talks have started with the Israeli airline, but warned that it is still too early to talk about a deal.

Faced with the desire of the Israelis to get out of their regional isolation, the geopolitical reality marks the times of the Middle East. After having initiated secret contacts in the mid-1990s, Israel had to wait until 2015 to open a representative office in the Emirates, within the framework of an international organization protected by the United Nations. In addition to periods of rapprochement between the two countries, there have also been notorious ruptures. The operation in which a group of Mossad agents assassinated Hamas leader Mahmud al Mabhuh in a luxurious Dubai hotel in 2010 chilled bilateral relations to the utmost. For years, the Israelis were unable to travel to the Gulf. Not even with his second foreign passport.