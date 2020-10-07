The temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye ice palace in Moscow on October 7 received the first patients with coronavirus infection. This was announced by the chief physician of the city clinical hospital №67 Andrey Shkoda.

“All applicants are given electronic medical records, bracelets with a QR code are issued, by scanning which doctors will quickly gain access to all the patient’s medical data,” Skoda said.

According to him, this approach will help doctors monitor their health status, make appointments faster and, if necessary, change treatment tactics. It is clarified that the hospital has 1347 infectious beds and 42 intensive care beds. The temporary hospital is assigned to the city clinical hospital No. 67 named after L.А. Vorokhobova.

Earlier, on October 6, the first patients with COVID-19 were admitted to a temporary hospital in Sokolniki.

On October 5, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the opening of two reserve hospitals for patients with coronavirus in the city – at the Sokolniki Exhibition and Convention Center and at the Krylatskoye Ice Palace. According to the deputy mayor of the capital, Anastasia Rakova, there are still enough beds in Moscow for patients with COVID-19, but their reserves are not endless. She linked the increase in the number of diagnosed cases in the city to “total non-observance of the mask regime”.

