The agreement on a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip between Hamas and Israel has entered into force. Al Hadath reported this on Friday, November 24. Telegram channel.

On November 23, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said that a truce in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas will begin at 07:00 (08:00 Moscow time) on Friday, November 24. The first batch of hostages will be released at 16:00 (17:00 Moscow time). The diplomat noted that the lists of all civilians who will be released from Gaza have been agreed upon.

On November 22, the Israeli government approved a plan to return at least 50 Hamas hostages within four days during which there will be no fighting. Hamas confirmed an agreement on a four-day truce for the return of hostages. In response to the release of 50 Israelis held by the Palestinian movement in the Gaza Strip, Israel will release 150 Palestinian prisoners.

Prior to this, on November 20, the country’s emergency government minister Benny Gantz announced that Israel would continue the operation in the Gaza Strip even if the hostages were released.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the radical Palestinian movement Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.

The news is being updated