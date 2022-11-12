The fire broke out in the church of Veniamin, Metropolitan of Petrograd and Gdov in the village of Yanino-1, Vsevolozhsk district, Leningrad region. On November 12th reported in the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the region.

Eyewitnesses said that around 22:30 on November 12 there was a smell of burning. At 10:40 p.m., the fire department received a call. According to them, the fire started quickly and actively, covering the entire building – 88 square meters. m.

According to Izvestia, the flames engulfed the dome of the temple, and now there is a risk of collapse of the structure. 12 people and three pieces of equipment from the 149th and 150th fire departments of the fire service of the Leningrad Region are engaged in extinguishing.

At 22:50 the fire was localized, work is still ongoing. There were no reports of casualties.

As the Izvestia correspondent noted, the dome of the temple may collapse. In addition, it became known that they managed to save two handwritten icons, the rest of the works burned down.

The district administration clarified to Izvestia that the frame was preserved from the building. The Vsevolozhsk prosecutor’s office began to establish the causes of the incident. Arson is being considered.

Church of Benjamin is the only temple in Yanino.

Earlier that day, one person died and another was injured in a fire in a private two-story house and outbuildings in northwestern Moscow near Serebryany Bor.