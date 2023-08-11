The third heat wave, which is hitting the Region, reached its peak this Thursday with temperatures that touched 44 degrees in the interior, especially in Vega del Segura and the Altiplano. Precisely in these areas, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) maintained the red alert until late at night, due to extreme risk. Specifically, in the Murcia capital area, 43.1 degrees were reached around 6:00 p.m., the same temperature as in Cieza, according to data collected by the state meteorological service. In Caravaca, temperatures rose to 42.3º C, while in Yecla and Lorca, 41.9º C and 40.4º C were registered.

As THE TRUTH learned, throughout the day two people were treated due to the extreme heat. None of them had serious symptoms, reported from the Ministry of Health. The high temperatures were also registered in the Northwest and the area of ​​the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca and Águilas, where the warning decreed by Aemet, on the other hand, was orange, of significant risk. The mercury approached 43 degrees Celsius. The only territories that were not affected by this heat wave, which was also intensely felt in neighboring communities, such as Valencia and Castilla-La Mancha, are Campo de Cartagena, Mar Menor and Mazarrón, areas close to the sea .

The intense heat forced the health authorities to activate alert level 2 in the Region of the National Plan for preventive actions against the effects of excessive temperatures on health. Some municipalities were even forced to adopt measures to reduce incidents, such as the deployment of a protection device for the homeless and the elderly who live alone, as well as the complete closure of several gardens.

According to the spokesman for the Aemet delegation in the Community, the high temperatures will continue for the next few hours, although they will drop this Friday, which will be noticeable above all indoors, while the minimum temperatures will remain unchanged, so that no there will be no alert notice.

To combat heat stroke, the Ministry of Health insisted on extreme precautions and reiterated the importance of paying more exhaustive care to the most vulnerable, such as the elderly, patients with chronic diseases and children. He also recommended spending as much time as possible in cool places and ruling out the abuse of caffeinated and alcoholic beverages.

For his part, the Secretary of Occupational Health of CC OO, Juan Blázquez, urged companies that have workers exposed to the sun to comply with the regulations in order to prevent possible heat stroke. “There are still companies that keep their employees working hours that the law does not allow for red or orange alerts,” said Blázquez.

“Most of the time I spend locked up at home”



Diana Muraviova, this Thursday at the Glorieta de Murcia



Nacho Garcia / AGM







Diana Muraviova was walking at a brisk pace this Thursday at the Glorieta de Murcia on her way to her home. With a cap without a dark hood to shield the view from the powerful sun that was hitting the capital after noon. “Most of the time I spend locked up at home,” confessed the young Ukrainian, who moved to the Region in April because of the war in her country. “I go out every morning in a certain way because I have to go to Spanish class,” she continues in more than decent Spanish.

As soon as he can, he goes to the beach to escape what he describes as “hellish” heat. In my country we are usually around 30 degrees during the summer, but here the thermometers exceed 40 degrees”, said Muraviova, who stressed that she is delighted to live in this land because it allows her to see many areas of the coast. “If I lived in Alicante I would surely be on that beach, but being in Murcia, it allows me to want to visit many other fantastic beaches that I would never have been able to do,” said the young woman, who lives in the capital with her husband and acquaintances.

“I’m brown just from going up and down the Gran Vía, not from the beach”





María Fernández, this Thursday on the Gran Vía in Murcia



Nacho Garcia / AGM







From behind you can see the tan of María Fernández while she wipes the window of her workplace, the Muñoz jewelry store, almost at the height of the Old Bridge. But that color that is so desired at this time of year is not from sunbathing somewhere on the coast. «Everyone tells me ‘How dark you are!’ Well no, I’m brown just from going up and down the Gran Vía, not from the beach, “explained the worker, who says she has seen many wanderers who have suffered from the odd heat stroke on the capital’s main artery. “Since the beginning of the summer, I have seen many people who have had a syncope or have been dizzy in the middle of the street,” she pointed out.

Luckily, he spends the hours inside the jewelry store where there is air conditioning and supports the high temperatures, but he believes that he has never experienced heat as intense as the one he is feeling these days. «I am doing well at work in summer because of the air conditioning, but more than heat it is very muggy, more than other years; if you stand in the sun for even a minute, you immediately break out in a sweat, an unbearable feeling,” she said.

“Not for one to sweat, not even in the shade because of the heat”



Paco López looks at the thermometer at 1:30 p.m. this Thursday. This mobility works worker on Avenida de Colón, right next to the Floridablanca garden, knows that if temperatures exceed 38 degrees he will stop working. If they continue with their work, they hope to even finish before the hour if they finish the sidewalk and stop suffering from the heat wave, which reached its peak in the afternoon, a few hours after they finished.

“Every half hour we look for a shade to rest and cool off that allows us to withstand this horrible heat,” said López, at the same time that he assured that he had not suffered as much as this summer due to the high temperatures. “Not for one to sweat, not even in the shade because of the embarrassment that he causes,” said the worker, while observing how his colleagues are doing the last tasks of the day, after starting at 7 in the morning. “We have another choice but to work, despite this unbearable heat, which this summer we are feeling more than past summers,” López stressed.