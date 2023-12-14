The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy and cloudy at times in some coastal areas, with the possibility of light rain, another slight drop in temperatures, and winds of moderate to active speed, stirring up dust and dust, and strong at times on the sea, gradually easing at night. The Center explained, in His daily statement stated that the wind movement will be northwesterly, with speeds ranging from 15 km/h to 30 up to 45 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are very turbulent to turbulent. The first tide occurs at 13:36, the second tide occurs at 04:17, the first low tide occurs at 21:18, and the second high tide occurs at 08:03. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are turbulent to moderate. The first tide occurs at 10:22, the first low tide occurs at 17:07, and the second low tide occurs at 06:08.