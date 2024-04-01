The National Center of Meteorology announced that the country will witness a gradual rise in temperature of up to five degrees Celsius during this April, which is characterized by rapid changes in weather conditions.

He expected renewed chances of light rain falling in various areas of the country, tomorrow and the day after.

He stated that during this month the sun continues its apparent movement towards the north, heading towards the Tropic of Cancer, as the day gradually lengthens in the northern hemisphere.

He stated that the influence of the Siberian high is weakening this month, and the region is also affected by the passage of extensions of lows in the upper and surface layers of the atmosphere from west to east, such as an extension of the Red Sea low to the west or an extension of a low to the east. According to the center, the average temperature during this month ranges between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius, with the average maximum temperature between 32 and 36 degrees Celsius, and the average minimum temperature between 20 and 23 degrees Celsius, pointing out that the highest temperature was recorded during the month of April. It was in 2012, when it reached 46.9 degrees Celsius in the city of “Ruwais,” while the lowest temperature was in “Jebel Jais” in 2013, which reached five degrees Celsius.

He pointed out that the average wind speed during the month of April reached 13 km/h, and the highest wind speed recorded in the country was 121.3 km/h on Jebel Hafeet in 2013, while the highest wind gust reached 137 km/h and was at Al Ain Airport in 2003, while The average relative humidity during this month is 43%, the average maximum relative humidity ranges between 62% and 82%, and the average minimum relative humidity ranges between 17% and 28%, confirming that the highest year in which fog occurred over the past years was 2015, when it reached The frequency of fog occurrence was 11 days of fog and four days of light fog, and the highest amount of rain recorded during this month was 247.4 mm, which fell on “Al-Ghazala” in 2019.

The center expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a renewed chance of light rain falling in various areas, while the winds will become southeasterly, returning to northwesterly, light to moderate speed, and active at times. He pointed out that the weather next Thursday will be partly cloudy in general, and cloudy at times, with a continued chance of light rain falling in separate areas, while it will become humid at night until Friday morning in some coastal and inland areas.

The center added that the weather next Friday will be generally fair and partly cloudy at times in the east, and will become humid at night until Saturday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas.