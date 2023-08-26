Anyone who has taken a bath in the waters of the Region’s coastline this summer has been able to verify it: the sea is a soup. It is not a feeling. The surface temperature recorded this summer in the Mediterranean has reached values ​​between three and four degrees above the usual average for these dates during the last four decades (26ºC), with peaks of 30º and many days above 29º. “These are unusually high values, and they have been maintained for practically the entire summer,” says Luis Bañón, a meteorologist from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

The records, collected by satellite and through measurements of the Puertos del Estado buoy in Cabo de Palos, reveal that the water temperature has exceeded 29 degrees for several consecutive days, approaching 30. An unusually high temperature, which it was reached last summer, but of which there are hardly any previous records before 2022. In July, according to the information provided daily by the Balearic Islands Coastal Observation System (Socib-CSIC) and the Environmental Surveillance Service Marina de Copernicus, the sea temperature also reached 29º-30º. Between 2018 and 2021 the maximums reached did not exceed 27 degrees.

The reasons for this escalation are a sum of factors. The heat waves, increasingly earlier, intense and persistent, make the water warmer, the absence of winds prevents it from cooling down, and in recent weeks there have been frequent inflows of African air masses through the Strait. The sea breeze, which reaches the land also warm, is therefore not being a relief these days of heat wave, which will continue to punish Murcia until Sunday, with highs that yesterday exceeded 40º in towns such as Abanilla, Fortuna, Archena and Cieza.

The records of the territorial delegation of the Aemet in the Region leave more record figures this summer. Although the balance of the summer in the entire Region has not yet been completed, it has been verified that in the municipality of Murcia the temperature has been about two degrees above the usual values. “The anomaly is especially pronounced in the lows, with two more degrees,” calculates Bañón.

probability of thunderstorms



Looking ahead to the weekend, the temperature drop will be significant throughout Spain, with average values ​​typical of early autumn this Sunday and Monday. According to Aemet forecasts, although there will be a slight recovery, the end of August and the beginning of September will have a cool atmosphere. In the Region, the maximum will be recorded on the coast, and it is possible that from Saturday night there will be precipitation in the Altiplano and the Northwest. During the day tomorrow the wind will be the outstanding element. The forecasts advance that the rain and significant changes arrive on Sunday. The skies will dawn with intervals of medium and high clouds, a cloudiness that will increase in the afternoon.

In fact, there could be showers accompanied by storms, especially in the mountains, the coast and the eastern third of the community. The mercury drops significantly, and it will be felt with greater intensity in the interior, in the maximum. There will be strong and occasionally very strong gusts of wind. In the Aemet they do not anticipate the arrival of danas at the moment, although the first weekend of September a squall will enter that could leave rain and storms.