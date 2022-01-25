The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will witness the formation of fog or light fog in the morning over some internal and coastal areas, to become clear to partly cloudy, with a rise in temperatures, pointing out that the winds will be northeast to southeast, light to moderate, with speed ranging from 10 to 20 km / h, up to 30 km / h on the sea, which remains light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He stated that the country is currently exposed to weak surface pressure systems, accompanied by an extension of an air rise in the upper layers of the atmosphere, explaining that the weather tomorrow will be humid, with a chance of fog or light fog forming in the morning on some internal and coastal areas, to become clear to partly cloudy, with another rise. In temperatures, he pointed out that the winds are light to moderate in speed, ranging from 10 to 20 km / h, reaching 30 km / h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that the weather next Friday will be humid, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in the morning on some coastal areas, becoming clear to partly cloudy, confirming a decrease in temperatures, which will be noticeable in the western and coastal areas.

He stated that the winds will be southeasterly light to moderate in speed, gradually shifting to northwesterly moderate to brisk, especially on the sea, and will be dusty during the day, with a speed ranging from 15 to 25 km / h, reaching 40 km / h on the sea, which is Waves medium to turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

With regard to the weather next Saturday, the center expected it to be humid, with the possibility of light fog forming in the morning over some eastern interior regions, to become clear to partly cloudy, with another slight decrease in temperatures, indicating that the winds are light to moderate in speed, and active Sometimes on the sea, its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km / h, up to 40 km / h on the sea, which has turbulent waves in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center explained that this January is witnessing the region being affected by the Siberian high altitude extending from the north, accompanied by a cold air mass that is affected by the country, and the Arabian Peninsula in general, which causes a drop in temperatures, as the weather is moderately hot during the day and cold during the night in general. He indicated that the region is also affected during this month by a number of transient surface air depressions from west to east, and sometimes affected by the extension of the Red Sea depression.

He pointed out that during this month, the country is witnessing an activity of northwesterly winds sometimes (called the north wind), which raises sand and dust on the interior, especially the open areas, and these winds also lead to a rise in sea waves in the Arabian Gulf.



