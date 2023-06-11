Powerhoof launched The Telwynium: Book Three – The Shadow of Spring –, which is the first part of the third chapter of The Telwynium saga. Like the previous chapters, it is completely free and available for the download on itch.io.

We had talked about this project of point and click adventures with a look inspired by that of the Sierra classics in a dedicated special.

The Telwynium: Book Three – The Shadow of Spring -, a screenshot from the game

Powerhoof only launched the first part of the third book to participate in theAdventure Jam 2023which already has almost 350 participating titles.

The Telwynium: Book Three – The Shadow of Spring – resumes the history exactly where it left off in the second book. The second part of the game should be released in the course of 2023.