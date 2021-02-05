The national government established that the Legal Regime of the Telework Contract, provided for by Law No. 27,555, It will come into effect on April 1 next, according to a resolution published today in the Official Gazette.

Resolution 54/2021 of the Ministry of Labor bears the signature of the head of the labor portfolio, Claudio Moroni.

The regime was approved on July 30 of last year by the Senate and regulates this work modality in activities that, due to their nature and particular characteristics, allow it.

The regulation of Law 27,555 had been published last month in the Official Gazette through Decree 27/2021, under the signatures of President Alberto Fernández; the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, and the Minister of Labor, Claudio Moroni.

The Senate passed the law, rushed by the pandemic. Photo DPA

The first article establishes that “the provisions of Law No. 27,555 They will not be applicable when the labor provision is carried out in the establishments, dependencies or branches of the clients to whom the employer provides services on a continuous or regular basis “.

Nor “in cases in which the work is carried out sporadically and occasionally at the home of the person who works, either at his request or due to some exceptional circumstance “.

Meanwhile, in the published annex, it is detailed that articles 2, 3 and 4 related to the telework contract, rights and obligations and working hours were left unregulated.

Article 5, referring to the right to digital disconnection, specifies that when “the activity of the company is carried out in different time zones or in those cases in which it is essential for any objective reason, the submission of communications outside of working hours will be admitted “.

The law speaks of the right to “disconnect”. AFP photo

“In all cases, the person who works will not be obliged to respond until the start of your day, unless the assumptions contained in Article 203 of Law No. 20,744 (to 1976) concur, “the regulations say and clarify that” incentives may not be established conditional on the non-exercise of the right to disconnect. “

“The increases linked to the remuneration of overtime hours will not be considered incentives,” the text states.

Regarding care tasks, any person who exercises the right to interrupt the task, “must communicate virtually and accurately“when the inactivity begins and when it ends.

“In cases in which the care tasks do not allow compliance with the current legal or conventional working day, its reduction may be agreed according to the conditions established in the collective agreement,” adds Article 6.

Three keys to the law

Clarion contacted Gustavo Guaragna, CEO of Snoop Consulting, a company that provides software development and IT services, and highlighted these three points:

Right to digital disconnection. “The digital disconnection arises from the need to mitigate a problem that arises practically from the point of view of health. We are regulating about an absolutely new activity and the need for protection is understandable, but as the experiences are not yet there, we face the risks that overregulation brings, “explained Guaranga. According to the specialist,” the lack of antecedents is one of the things that prevents us from defining specify the scope and mode of implementation. ”

The headache, one of the most frequent, worsened with the pandemic.

“In a globalized world the market adjusts and adjusts, and creates its own rules, the right to disconnect, it seems to me a reasonable right, but you have to take into account how it is implemented, when and what law is below the teleworking law, which is the law of the employment contract. That will probably generate conflict situations, “he warns.

Work tools. “This was highlighted as one of the outstanding aspects of the law, for some industries it is not new. In the knowledge industry it does not need regulation because it is common for work tools to be delivered. We are facing the enormous difficulty of regulating the old economy with issues that come from the new economy. The point is that both are coexisting and at a certain point there may be contradictions, “he warned.

A photographer from Clarín, working from home. Photo Martín Bonetto

About the experience in other countries. “There must be laws with a purpose that is to protect and encourage, it is not clear if they tried to do so. It should have deserved a little more debate,” criticizes Guaranga.

“In the European Union, there is an over-regulation to protect things from what could happen, with very good intentions but that ends up causing certain activities to not be developed. In the US, on the other hand, they have the tendency to let entrepreneurs and startups move freely through the areas of innovationThose who manage to multiply their value generate wealth and then regulate on that, “he remarked, warning that it could generate problems in the future.