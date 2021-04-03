Last Thursday the Telework Law. With conflicting opinions, some Doubts Regarding its application and new regulations that try to regulate remote work, these are the keys to understanding it.

The first thing to know is that the application of the rule was momentarily suspended by the Ministry of Labor in the case of employees who became home office during the coronavirus pandemic.

Of course, this includes many, many people as the quarantine deposited many jobs indoors. But the law does go into effect for those cases in which teleworking was carried out before March of last year.

But, for the cases where it does apply, these are the main points.

Rights

Salary. In the first place, the law establishes an important wage issue: the worker has the same rights and obligations as a face-to-face person, with which he cannot receive a lower remuneration.

Digital disconnection. This is a very sensitive topic because the boundaries between work and personal hours are much more blurred in remote work.

In article 5 of Law 27555 establishes that the worker “You will have the right not to be contacted and to disconnect of digital devices and / or information and communication technologies outside of their working hours and during leave periods ”.

Furthermore, it then adds that the employee cannot be penalized for making use of this right and that the employer cannot require him to perform tasks, nor send you communications, by any means, outside of working hours.

Teleworking brought problems around disconnection with work tasks. Photo Shutterstock

Situations in which bosses send WhatsApp messages to their employees with work inquiries are increasingly repeated, which is why this is a key point of the law.

And here another factor appears: when working on another time zone, that is, to or from another country, the employer must respect the rest times even if they do not coincide with those of their location.

Of course, the rule considers exceptions when the contact is for an urgent matter.

Childcare and other cases. On the other hand, workers who are solely or jointly in charge of caring for minors under the age of thirteen, disabled or older adults with whom they liveThey will have the right to schedules compatible with care tasks and to interrupt the day. And this does not require a special procedure or minimum notice period.

Work and childcare, a central theme of teleworking. Photo Shutterstock.

Reversibility. The employer can demand the cessation of teleworking and request that they return to the presence. But you have to have a reasonable reason that supports the request.

Work elements. The employer has to provide equipment, such as hardware and software, so that the worker can perform their tasks. Also, you will have to assume installation costs, maintenance and repair, or even compensate the employee for using their own resources.

And here is something important that comes from 2012, when regulations on work accidents were established: eThe employer must provide ergonomic chair, fire extinguisher, first aid kit and even a mouse pad if necessary.

The special session of July 30, 2020, where the project was discussed by videoconference. Photo Celeste Salguero

Cases where there is no telework

Of course, there are tasks that cannot be done from a distance. This covers article 2 of the law, which mentions the National Administration of Laboratories and Institutes of Health “Dr. Carlos G. Malbrán ”(ANLIS); the National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (Anmat); the Federal Security Forces; the Armed Forces; the Federal Penitentiary Service; health personnel and the health system; personnel from the Ranger Corps and the Federal Fire Management System; the National Directorate of Migrations; and the National Registry of Persons (Renaper) ”.

And for this cases, it contemplates the pertinent care: “In all cases in which the modality of face-to-face work of teams or sectors is established, the body must have an action protocol that guarantee health conditions for the personnel in the framework of the sanitary measures in force and those that in the future are dictated “, provides the article 3 of the measure.

In addition, the Judicial Branch, the Legislative Branch, the provinces, the city of Buenos Aires and the municipalities are invited to adopt similar measures -that is, to fulfill remote work.

Also, article 4 of Administrative Decision 280/2021 “recommends the private sector the adoption of measures in line with those established herein “.

“The dynamic situation produced by the coronavirus pandemic and its eventual derivations in the workplace make it necessary to adapt the existing measures in order to provide the best protection to the people involved, avoiding as much as possible that labor relations and the provision of services of the National State are affected, “the rule states in its recitals.

The regulation of the law