A Newscast It can be a succession of news stuck or tell a story that advances from a beginning to an end. He First edition news From the fifth anniversary of the ‘Alarm State’ by Covid 19 he has left the tve set in Torrespaña for Move to the then with the perspective granted today.

The first image has already been an audiovisual narrative lesson. Spanish Television has faced the vertigo of the hives that we inhabit in the high demography of a capital. A large general plane has shown blocks with endless balconies and impersonal windows that hide and shelter so many lives. And, suddenly, in the background, the voice of Alejandra Herranz, that has begun to present the informative already contextualize the confinement that locked us a day like today of a five years.

He Newscast He has gone to one of those houses where we protected and protected others. And Alejandra has spoken in the railing of one of those balconies from which we applauded the toilets. For once, we were all united. For a little while, at least. But we still didn’t see the journalist.

The suspense is an engine of any story. In the books, in the theater, in the cinema … also on television and in journalism. Because good journalism is also a literary genre that Verify, order and explain with pedagogy reality. In the case of TV, visual pedagogy. This beginning of the Newscast that awakens the viewer inviting him to look for Where is Alejandra in the beautiful ugliness of the messy block of floorsin which each one has planted the windows in a way. It is hard for us to agree even for that. Little by little, the Chamber approaches the immensity of the great general plane, which moves us from a view to the memory of those days of pandemic, to the average plane of the journalist in one of those terraces from which we all communicated. One terrace with laid clothes, the other great representation of life.

The opening of the TD is always a postcard that summarizes the relevant. This time, almost without the need for words. A starting point with its aesthetic intrigue that serves to start pulling the thread of the purely informative story of the anniversary of March 14 through reports that are being connected by justified presentations with narrative coherence from different parts of the interior of this house. With central interview to Fernando Simón In the Hall of the Home, where TV itself is used in front of the couch to give more colorful to the conversation.

He Newscast Not only summarizes, through the realization of the eyes of the director Olegario Marcos, a journalistic experience is promoted that travels from the loneliness of the pandemic to the routine congregation. The closure of the program is not neglected, what they call the climax. Alejandra closes the circle going out to the street of the building, crossing a step of pedestrians and facing us again to the stress of the city. “Life, how always, ends up finding its way“, concludes the TVE journalist with her transparent naturalness. He says at the same time that the same camera of drone who found us on the balcony at the beginning begins to move away again until planning on the Skyline of the capital, now full of movement. Again, the viewer’s eye loses Alejandra between pedestrians and cars. Without closing music, without tuning, without fanfare. Only with the strength of ambient sound that is louder than five years ago.

The image of the Chamber distancing from public roads demonstrates how small we are at that moment that we stop seeing the journalist, who leaves walking. At that same moment that It ceases to be the presenter of the Newscast to be one more from the sky of Madrid.