The television blackout loses strength at Primera Iberdrolaalthough he keeps his threat in mind. After a first day of the League in which only Real Madrid-Barça was broadcast on television, which gathered nothing more and nothing less than 244,000 spectators, the situation seems to improve but not be solved.

Thus, on the second day four of the eight games at stake will be broadcast on television, being Real Madrid one of those affected. Yes, you can see the matches of the Athletics, who pursues this Saturday (12:00, Gol TV) his second victory against Granadilla, and the Barça, which will broadcast on its channel on Sunday the duel against Logroño (12:00) and the delivery of the trophy of the last League that will be held by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). You can also see this Sunday on television the Depor-Real Sociedad (Gol TV) and Sevilla-Athletic (Sevilla TV).

The ‘television war’, which negatively affects the necessary visibility of a booming category, has its origin in the division of the clubs in the commercialization of their rights. On the one hand, thirteen teams (Atleti, Betis, Depor, Logroño, Eibar, Espanyol, Granadilla, Levante, Rayo, R. Sociedad, Sevilla, Sporting and Valencia) They sold their rights to Mediapro with a contract that expires in 2021/22.

And the five remaining teams (Athletic, Barça, Madrid CFF, Real Madrid and Santa Teresa), positioned in favor of the RFEF, signed an agreement with RTVE on October 2 to broadcast 18 games (all those who play between them except R. Madrid-Athletic and R. Madrid-Santa Teresa). The conflict between both parties has lasted since last season, when the television blackout left an Atleti-Barça without being seen, and it reached the courts. Months later and pandemic in between, the disagreement between both parties continues …

