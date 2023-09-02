This Monday a new television course starts and the swords are held high. As high as can be remembered. It is difficult to remember a season in which there are so many open fronts on the main Spanish channels and at so many different times. There are major changes in the morning, afternoon and night, with a grid that in some cases has been almost completely reconfigured and that opens up new battles.

Although the channels do not like to refer to these fights in terms of war, the reality is that war is served. La 1, Antena 3 and Telecinco are the main contenders, and the effectiveness of the weapons with which they attack the battle will define the immediate and medium-term future of their grills at a time when traditional television, with the strength of the platforms , is played more than ever. The amount of cake for which they fight, the viewers who continue to watch the usual television, is increasingly reduced, and for this reason they must fine-tune the shot with special care. Antena 3 was the one that took most of the cake last season: between September 2022 and June 2023 it achieved an average of 13.8% audience share. Telecinco maintained the second position with an 11.3% share, while La 1 was left with 9.6%. Summer, an exceptional time that agitates audiences, has altered that classification and La 1 has been second in July and August, with Telecinco marking all-time lows and located in third place.

mornings and afternoons

The battle, which is expected to take a long time, will begin in the morning. The 1 does not wait any longer and shows its news this Monday. TO The hour of 1 adds morning (10.45), with Jaime Cantizano in front. Antena 3, the channel that presents the fewest premieres due to its status as leader, and following the unwritten rule of “if something works, don’t touch it”, maintains Public mirror with Susanna Griso, who also returns this Monday. And on Telecinco, Ana Rosa Quintana’s leap into the afternoons leaves the mornings divided between critical look, with Ana Terradillos, and We’ll see, with Joaquín Prat and Patricia Pardo. Both will start on Monday the 11th.

Jaime Cantizano, presenter of ‘Mañaneros’.

Another time slot with big changes is the afternoon. The end of Save me will lead Ana Rosa Quintana to take care of a key slot at Telecinco. AfternoonAR It will start, predictably, on September 18. La 1 has been remodeling its evening grill for some time. to the series The promise another daily fiction will be added shortly, La Moderna tea room. Another novelty will be Square, space for social gatherings and current affairs that Jordi González will present and that will have to make room for itself alongside The hunter and Here the earth. It remains to know the organization in terms of schedules and release dates of the novelties. Meanwhile, Antena 3 maintains Love is forever, Already in its last season, the series Original sin And come back And now Sonsoles, with Sonsoles Onega. She is the opening act Pass wordone of the jewels in the crown of its programming.

The new battle: ‘Chinese tales’ and ‘The anthill’

The other diamond of Antena 3 is the anthill, the undisputed leader of one of the most coveted slots on the grid, the one that inherits the audience from the nightly news and that introduces viewers to prime time. The Pablo Motos program returns this Thursday with Isabel Pantoja as a guest to try to hit the table. Because, after years in which the rival channels had given up that slot, without making too much effort to fight, surrendering to the power of the ants, both La 1 and Telecinco have decided to fight, each with their weapons. The 1 opted for the daily series 4 stars, which is around a million faithful and continues this fall. Telecinco will join the fight with Chinese tales, which will mean the return of Jorge Javier Vázquez to television after leaving it at the end of May due to medical prescription. It has not yet been confirmed when the program will premiere or what exactly it will consist of, beyond the fact that it will have interviews and collaborators such as Susi Caramelo, Anabel Alonso and Celia Villalobos.

The fight of ‘prime time’

In prime time, as usual on Spanish television, this autumn there will be many old acquaintances. The 1 again bets on audience insurance, MasterChef Celebrityand repeat with amazing duos with new singers and presenters. Of its novelties, the adventure and survival contest stands out The Conqueror, a highly successful format on ETB that reaches national television and in which the participants face tough physical tests. As for fiction, TVE plans to premiere the last season of Tell me how it happened, who is finishing his recording these days. It also has the series on the starting track Operation English Quartera spy story at the beginning of World War II, and the law of the sea, Three-episode miniseries with Blanca Portillo and Luis Tosar.

Group photo with all the participants of the new edition of ‘MasterChef Celebrity’.

the floor will be one of the bets for the nights of Antena 3. The contest, internationally successful and presented here by Manel Fuentes, begins its journey on Wednesday the 6th. A new edition of The voice and more deliveries of Joaquin, the rookie. Occasionally it will broadcast specials of speaking in silver (the first, on Thursday 7), on different social debates. And some national fiction like Honor, The Turkish Passion, Between Lands either beguines.

Manel Fuentes, presenter of ‘The Floor’.

Telecinco will try to recover the lost audience with proposals that walk between what is already known and renewal. On the one hand, he will bet heavily on the return of VIP Big Brother. He reality It arrives with renewed airs, a new presenter, Marta Flich, and its participants have not yet been revealed. The premiere will be on Thursday the 14th. No date yet, but with its promotion already underway, it arrives The musical of your life that each week will pay tribute to a famous guest through an interview and musical numbers that will recreate moments of his life. Carlos Sobera will be the presenter and among the confirmed guests are Miguel Bosé, Ana Obregón, Tamara Falcó and Paulina Rubio. Before, this Monday the 4th, the 13th season of The one that is coming, with a change of location for the protagonists. A new delivery of Got Talent will also be released this fall, as well as the third season of entrevias, starring Jose Coronado. In the documentary section, on Wednesday the 6th it premieres The Charmer’s Hunt and they are also already promoting another space focused on Julio Iglesias.

Carlos Sobera presents ‘The musical of your life’ on Telecinco.

Cuatro and La Sexta will also be in the fight, with some novelties in both cases. The Mediaset channel prepares for its prime timein addition to new deliveries of flying i go and traveling with chesterthe return of Out of cover and documentary series like WAGs, they also play either On guard, women against crime. Also, the reality in search of nirvana will take social media influencers on an offline retreat in Nepal. For its part, La Sexta brings to its grill the arrival of better saturday, with Adela González and Boris Izaguirre. In addition, Izaguirre will be the conductor of disassemblinga program that will go through the history of Spain using augmented reality.

