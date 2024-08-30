A story of a famous Mexican actor and singer exploded years ago when he spent a long journey in Miami, Florida. It is about Pablo Monterowho had his peak of fame in the late 90s and a long career as a leading man in Televisa soap operasHowever, this was of little use to him.

It was in August 2007 when Montero He was arrested by Miami police for running a red light and turning the wrong way while driving his truck. But this was not the worst, since when he was arrested he He found a bag of cocaine. After facing charges for reckless driving and drug possessionthe Florida Attorney General’s Office gave him a second chance.

The Televisa heartthrob had to enter a rehabilitation programbut after his first arresthe started using cocaine again, dope and alcoholl, which broke the plea deal. A judge ruled that while he was in rehabilitation, I couldn’t enter the United Stateshence his work visa was revoked.

Two years later, in 2009, Montero He was able to recover and the charges were dropped.since he successfully completed the proposed rehabilitation program and was able to recover his visa. After this scandal, the singer was involved in others, such as sing to Venezuelan President Nicolás Madurowhich meant the cancellation of shows in the United States.

What were Montero’s greatest successes?

His real name is Oscar Daniel Hernandez Rodriguez and his career in television is vast. As Televisa soap opera heartthrobstarred novels such as: Bonds of love, I live for Elena, Hold me tight, among others.

However, his greatest success was during his time as a singer, con the album: Where are you, sweetheart?which was a springboard to fame and was a huge sales success. Currently, he stars (alternately) in the musical theatre play Gardenia Perfume.