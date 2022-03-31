The son of Crisanti with the center-left

The “televirologists” enter politics. Many had foreseen this, and now that their television fame is overshadowed by the war in Ukraine, it really happens. At least locally. From the television studios, the ring is placed in Paduain whose next municipal elections there could be a challenge between names made very famous by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The one already sure is Giulio Crisanti23-year-old son of the microbiologist Andrea Crisanti. After studying Physics in Cambridge, for six months he has been doing his PhD on his own and will run to the municipal councils in the “Civic Coalition” list, the most left force among those in support of the outgoing mayor Sergio Giordani, of a progressive area. He does not know the city well, by his own admission, but underlines that almost 30% of its inhabitants are represented by students and therefore to be able to represent them. On the same list there will be other local personalities like Mattia Galdiolopresident of Arcigay, e Fabio Beraldinpresident of Valsugana Rugby.

Antonella Viola in the field with the outgoing mayor?

The arrival of the immunologist from Taranto is not yet official Antonella Violascientific director of the pediatric research institute Città della Speranza, but she too is given in support of Giordani’s reappointment.

Read also: For Antonella Viola “Sex is (almost) everything”: the new book by the immunologist

Palù (Aifa) with the center-right candidate

The President of Aifa Giorgio Palù instead supports the candidate of the center-right: Francesco Peghinborn in 1964, former world champion of sailing and today entrepreneur in the health sector, as well as former vice president of both Padova Calcio and of the Città della Speranza Institute itself.



