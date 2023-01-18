More than 5,000 exoplanets are known. Almost three hundred fulfill the conditions to support some form of life: they are rocky bodies, not gas giants, that their star is not wildly active and that they orbit it at a distance suitable for its temperature to allow the existence of liquid water.

Until now, all this planetary pleiad has been detected by analyzing small variations in the brightness of the star. In some cases they have been photographed as simple luminous dots in images obtained from ground observatories. We do not know any characteristics of its surface. They can be desert worlds, like Arrakis from Dune, or oceanic, without landmass. Chemical compounds (methane, carbon dioxide and even oxygen) have been detected in some, but in general they are giant planets, hardly suitable for hosting life.

Now with the telescope hubble still active and the James Webb Sending back extraordinary stellar views, NASA begins to consider an even more ambitious project. Its creators have named it Habitable Worlds Observatory (HWO) and its goal is to detect planets in the habitable zones of nearby stars, which could potentially be similar to Earth, and to characterize their atmospheres.

The HWO is still in the preliminary design phase. It will be a segmented ultraviolet, optical, and near-infrared telescope about 6 m in diameter, capable of detecting indicators of life on potentially Earth-like planets, as well as making general astrophysical observations. One of the main scientific objectives of the Habitable Worlds Observatory is to detect and characterize approximately 25 planets located in the habitable zones of nearby stars and thus search for biosignatures (evidence of life).

Likewise, the HWO will carry out a wide range of observations that will allow the study of our cosmic origins, the physics of the cosmos and the diversity of worlds inside and outside our solar system.

The project is in the conceptualization phase: NASA is formulating the concept with the aim of converging on an architecture in the coming years. To avoid cost overruns and delays like with JWST and thus take a more conservative approach, NASA’s first step is to schedule GOMAP (Great Observatories Technology Maturation Program), to develop key technologies for HWO.

FAITH OF ERRORS: An early version of this article confused the HWO project with the Habex, another project discarded by NASA.

