Olga Tibocha tests a led light mask live to soften expression lines on her face. Jaime Santirso

Olga Tibocha holds in front of the three cameras that focus on her something similar to a welding helmet. “This”, he explains, “is a mask with LED lights, very useful for smoothing the lines of expression on the face.” The spectators who follow his exhibition from Murcia, the Canary Islands and other parts of the Spanish territory send him as many greetings as questions about the product. “I can tell you yes, it’s very effective, it’s cool”, “A kiss for you, Maite!”, He answers in one breath from his recording studio in Shenyang, an industrial city in northern China. Olga, presenter of live broadcasts, puts a face to a phenomenon by which the electronic commerce platforms of the Asian giant intend to make their way in the rest of the world.

E-commerce has reached in China levels of development unthinkable in other countries. One third of retail business is already done online. A few taps on the screen of a mobile phone are enough, a universal gesture that does not understand social class, age or product. This market is constantly expanding, establishing synergies with other technologies implemented in parallel, such as electronic payments. One of the newest fronts is live broadcasting, a way of rethinking the promotion and sales processes.

The basic premise is simple: a influencer display a series of products while interacting in real time with the audience; offering tips, jokes and discounts alike. In the same way that entertainment became consumption, consumption thus becomes entertainment, based on the feeling of closeness and credibility offered by the figure of the presenter. The practice is well established in China. Goods worth 439 billion yuan (55 billion euros) were sold in 2019 through live broadcasts, according to consulting firm iiMedia Research. The sector, like all, has its stars. At the top of the sky is Viya, who has reached a turnover of 353 million yuan (44 million euros) in 24 hours and in 2019 sponsored the landing of Kim Kardashian in the country.

This model, however, has not yet caught on in the West. On their way out into the world, Chinese companies are committed to replicating successful formulas within their borders even though they are unknown abroad. The spearhead is AliExpress, an international e-commerce platform from industry leader Alibaba. Its live streaming app started in June 2019. Since then it has made more than 35,000 connections in 13 languages ​​that have attracted an audience of 91 million people.

And this is just the beginning. Last May, the firm announced a plan to recruit 100,000 content creators over the next course. One of the key countries in this campaign is Spain, its second largest global market only behind Russia. Currently, AliExpress employs 160 influencers in Spanish – not all of them Spanish -, a figure that it hopes to bring up to a thousand this year.

It remains to be seen, however, if the stake is victorious. Given the Chinese cultural specificity, there are no guarantees that the popularity of this practice will germinate in other latitudes. “I think it will be a success,” says Rita Cai, social marketing manager for AliExpress in Spain. “Live broadcasts offer real-time interaction with the audience that knows the products, which builds trust and enables more informed purchasing decisions.”

The execution of said commercial transplant falls on the presenter. In this case, Olga, a Colombian living in Shenyang. She encourages dialogue with viewers, “tell me things, how work is going, the day”, while now holding a vibrating facial cleanser, “very useful to remove make-up before going to bed”. More than 3,000 users have already appeared on the broadcast. “Before starting the program, I study the technical part of the products and devise the best way to present them. It’s beautiful to be able to interact with people, teach them new things and how to use them, ”he explains. The most unique item in his hands has been a suction cup massage machine, an adaptation of a Chinese technique to improve circulation.

The third leg of the industry is the influencer agencies, which complete the chain that connects Chinese brands with international consumers through online platforms and presenters. Olga, in particular, is an employee of a company called Neusoft Cloud Technology. This agency has recording studios in two other cities – Dalian and Hangzhou – and employs more than 200 foreigners. His forecasts suggest that in three years there will be 500. No division is more numerous than the Spanish: a hundred presenters who are joined by teams on the ground in Madrid and Barcelona. “Spain is a great market for AliExpress,” says Wang Zhihao, director of planning. Remuneration varies widely based on duration and format, but Zhihao estimates that a influencer You can earn on average $ 300 (245 euros) for every hour of broadcast.

Asked about the secret of the success of live broadcasts, Wang shrugs before venturing: “I think it’s because of the offers.” In each broadcast, users have access to exclusive discounts that can exceed 50%. The ordinary price of the mask of led lights, for example, is 35 dollars (28.54 euros), but those who use the codes provided by Olga will be able to buy one for 14 (11.42).

Credibility

Cai, on the other hand, believes that “it is a good way to build confidence.” With live broadcasts, AliExpress takes a toll on its main obstacle: the stigma of low quality that still accompanies its products and weighs on their performance. This credibility, again, has a name: Olga’s. But “the balance is sometimes complicated”, as she herself admits. “I like 90% of the products. If I don’t like them, I’m not lying, because this would go against my professional ethics, but perhaps I emphasize them less ”.

The necessary cultural adaptation of the practice also affects its forms: “The broadcasts in China are very fast, very focused on sales, while abroad they are more like a television program, more based on knowledge; influencers can take more time to explain the characteristics of the product ”, explains Cai. The articles also change. “In China, everything is sold: cosmetics, clothing, even agricultural products. In Spain, on the other hand, the most popular segment is electronic equipment, particularly mobile phones ”. The unknown remains: to what extent these broadcasts will become a widespread phenomenon that will contribute to making AliExpress a global platform. The bet is on. Olga, for today, has already turned off the camera.