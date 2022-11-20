“What we have to do is sit down and remove all this brown, pass it on to someone else.” It is 10:52 a.m. on July 5 and the two presumed leaders of an organization dedicated to the theft of luxury cars are happily dispatched by phone without knowing that, on the other side of the line, the investigators of the Organized Crime group of the Corps National Police do not miss detail. The telephone “pricks” that the agents deployed throughout the summer reveal the goings-on that the alleged leaders of this network, based between Alguazas and Calasparra, carried out to try to put down the blows that, apparently, they had committed. “They’re going to get us into big trouble.”

Summer had barely begun when the Police began to track down this organization that allegedly stole luxury cars in Central Europe and Spain and then transferred them to the Region. Here, in hidden workshops, as explained by the Police in a letter sent to the examining magistrate, they falsified the elements that identify the cars – such as the chassis number or the license plates. The thread that the investigators began to pull, as revealed by the summary, to which LA VERDAD has had access, came through a complaint. A man claimed to have located an Audi R8 that was listed as stolen in a Molina workshop. As he explained, one of the alleged leaders of the network, Miguel T., had contacted him days ago to offer him that Audi and a Porsche Panamera.

A man denounced that he had seen in the ‘stories’ of one of those investigated the Porsche Panamera that had been stolen



A frame manipulated



Faced with this alert, the Police went to the Molinense workshop and, indeed, there, covered with a canvas, they discovered the Audi R8, the theft of which had been reported to the Caravaca Civil Guard. The agents also found an Audi A3, partially scrapped and whose chassis number had been manipulated. This vehicle, explains the police report, had been stolen in France.

The owner of the workshop, who was arrested, told the police that both cars had been received from Miguel T, one of the alleged leaders of this plot. The Audi A3, according to his version, was delivered by him to be sold for parts in order to pay off the cost of a pending repair. In the case of the A8, this suspect explained that the two alleged leaders of the group attended, Miguel T. and Pedro ML, and that they reached an agreement for him to buy the vehicle for 73,000 euros.

In those days, in addition, the investigators were alerted that a man had reported having suffered the theft of a Porsche Panamera in the Alicante town of Callosa del Segura. After summoning him to the Murcia police station, the complainant explained to the agents that he made the purchase of that Porsche from a Rent a Car company and that it was Pedro ML who was in charge of all the procedures. According to his account, he came to pay 34,000 of the 40,000 euros committed for the luxurious car before Pedro gave him the car with a single key. The man also explained that while he had finished fixing the Panamera, this suspect left him the Audi R8, supposedly stolen, which was seized shortly after in a Molina workshop.

The Seat León is the preferred booty of this type of organization

Car theft is, for the gangs, one of the most lucrative businesses, as explained by the Organized Crime group of the National Police Corps in one of the documents sent to the court. The researchers detail that Saturdays are the days that most attacks take place (15.9%) and that, despite being a crime that does not rest, Spain suffers less looting of this type than 20 years ago or than Germany and France currently. The Seat León is the favorite of friends of foreign property, followed by the Volkswagen Golf, the BMW 3 Series and the Seat Ibiza, given that these models, police specialists explain, “are the most desirable in Eastern countries which, together with North Africa, constitute one of the main destinations for these booties. The parts of these cars, they point out, are also more accepted in scrap yards. The Police emphasize that Spain, as it is a place of obligatory passage on the route between North Africa and the rest of Europe, must be more vigilant.

with a second key



Once he received the Porsche, according to what he said, it was stolen using the second key that he had not received in the purchase. The complainant also claimed to have heard comments that it could be this Miguel T. who had his impressive car. A circumstance that he managed to confirm through the Instagram account of the son of the alleged ringleader, who is also being investigated in this case and who, apparently, came to hang ‘stories’ in which he boasted of that Panamera and many other cars. deluxe.

The National Police, in its office, maintains that this young man, who also appears in some images of their networks in a place along with dozens of bottles of Moët & Chandon, is a person with a “very high standard of living.” The investigators highlight precisely that the suspects, despite not presenting practically any work activity, have high-end cars and flaunt a high lifestyle. In the search of their homes, the agents found more than half a million euros, in addition to eight luxury cars, such as a Mercedes E-220 cabrio, a Ferrari California, a Porsche Carrera 911.

One of the suspects with dozens of bottles of Moët & Chandon. /



cnp



With the entry into Molina’s workshop and the complaint from the buyer of the Panamera, the relationship between the members of this group began to break down. Pedro ML went to the Carmen police station, in Murcia, to make a complaint that the investigators label as false. In it, he claims to be the manager of the Rent a Car, to have sold the Panamera and to be aware that it was stolen in Fortuna and transferred without his authorization in the name of companies that the Police linked to the plot. The agents understand that, with this step, the suspect was only looking to clean his hands.

The telephone “pricks” that the head of the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 5 of Molina agreed after these movements reveal, according to the police officers in their report, that those investigated are in a “moment of negotiation.” They believe that the seizure of the two cars that were listed as stolen could lead to greater legal consequences for them and they maintain continuous contacts between them to settle scores and find ways to prevent the Police from ending up getting their hands on them. The wiretaps also highlight that Miguel T. and Pedro ML were supposedly partners and that they used front men to transfer the stolen cars.