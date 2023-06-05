British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will take advantage of a trip to the US to lobby for the candidacy of British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace for the post of the next head of NATO, writes June 4 The Telegraph.

Wallace has already said that he is interested in the post of Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance when it becomes vacant in September. Sunak, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima last month, advocated the candidacy of the British Minister of Defense to head NATO, the newspaper writes.

The British Prime Minister will spend two days in Washington and will meet US President Joe Biden at the White House this week. They will discuss cooperation in the field of economy, trade, science and technology. It is also expected to sign an agreement on investment in billions of dollars in business in the UK and discuss ways to regulate artificial intelligence.

Ben Wallace is popular in the US for his role in helping build an international coalition to support Ukraine, according to the newspaper. He also brought UK defense spending to 2.25% of GDP and intends to bring the figure to 3% by the end of the decade.

Last month, Wallace admitted to the German media that he would love the position of NATO Secretary General.

“I always said that it would be a good job. A job that I would love. But I also like the job I’m doing now,” the British defense secretary told the DPA news agency.

On May 31, the Spanish online newspaper El Espaniol reported that NATO would wait for the results of the elections in Spain, scheduled for July 23, to name the new secretary general of the alliance. According to the authors of the material, this is due to the fact that NATO is seriously considering the candidacy of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

It was previously expected that the successor to the current Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg would be announced at the NATO summit in Vilnius, which will be held on July 11-12. It is now expected that the announcement of a successor may be delayed.

On May 24, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had to refute media reports about the possible role of a candidate for the post of NATO Secretary General. She stated that she had no plans to take the place of Stoltenberg.

On May 15, Stoltenberg himself said that he did not plan to remain in the post of general secretary after the expiration of his term of office, even if a corresponding proposal was received.

He has served as NATO Secretary General since March 2014. His mandate was originally scheduled to expire in 2018, but has been extended twice.