The European Union and Great Britain plan to create maximum obstacles for the full participation of Russia in the upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia. On Friday, November 11, the publication reported The Telegraph with reference to sources.

In this way, the initiators of the “boycott” hope to demonstrate the condemnation of Moscow’s policy by the world community.

“It also means preventing them from meeting [главой МИД РФ] Sergey Lavrov or anyone who leads the Russian delegation, or make sure that people come out when Russia speaks, ”the publication says.

In addition, Western allies want to convey the idea of ​​the need to meet Ukraine halfway and fulfill all conditions for the resumption of the negotiation process.

However, according to the interlocutor of the newspaper, not all members of the G20 approve of the alienation of Russia. Thus, China, which is on friendly terms with the Russian Federation, is unlikely to support such an attack on a valuable partner.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held in Bali on November 15-16. The Russian delegation will be headed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Then it was noted that President Vladimir Putin could take part in the summit, but in an online format.

As the head of the international committee of the Federation Council Grigory Karasin noted, Russia’s international prestige does not depend on who will represent it at the G20 summit. The senator also expressed the opinion that Lavrov would be able to explain Moscow’s approaches to international affairs, including the crisis in Ukraine.

Also on November 10, Indonesia reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would miss the summit in Bali. The reasons for the refusal were called “busy schedule” and “internal affairs” of the Ukrainian leader.

Earlier, on September 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his participation in the G20 summit would depend on the situation in the economy and other areas. He noted that the President of Indonesia personally informed him of the invitation when he was in Moscow.

Zelensky on November 3 announced that he would not attend the G20 summit if the head of the Russian Federation took part in it. Later, readers of the German magazine Spiegel considered it cowardly that the President of Ukraine refused to meet with the Russian leader.