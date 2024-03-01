The Communications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TADRA) announced the launch of the second phase of the “Ask Us” platform, the virtual assistant available on the unified digital platform “U.ae”.

This stage includes generalizing the application of benefiting from generative artificial intelligence on government websites that are compatible with the new version of the unified design system, following the great success achieved by the “Ask Us” platform on the unified digital platform. It contributed to improving the user experience and providing customers with accurate and quick information about government services and policies in the country.

His Excellency Engineer Majid Sultan Al-Mesmar, Director General of the Communications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, pointed out the importance of benefiting from the broad horizons offered by generative artificial intelligence in improving government services, and said: “The applications of artificial intelligence in general, and generative intelligence in particular, provide an important opportunity to achieve more Efficiency in government work, which contributes to enhancing customer happiness, in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership to put the customer as a top priority.”

He added: “We at the Authority are the first to implement this technology, and today we are working to expand the experience, in line with our strategic role as an enabler of digital transformation, and a supporter of government agencies in applying the best standards of digital maturity.”

Al-Mesmar affirmed the authority’s readiness and constant readiness to work with government agencies to implement the “We are the Emirates 2031” vision, which stipulates in one of its axes the establishment of the most pioneering and superior system, and in line with the directives of the wise leadership that human happiness be the focus of government work.

The feature will be distributed to government agencies that implement the second version of the website design system, which represents a comprehensive framework for all federal government agencies to plan and organize content efficiently on their websites, which enhances harmony, development and ease of access to information across an integrated group of federal government websites. Through this link, federal government agencies can benefit from the “Ask Us” platform to add more innovations to their portals, providing customers with a more efficient experience.

Seamless integration

In turn, His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Zarouni, Deputy Director General of the Authority for the Information and Digital Government Sector, stated that the “Ask Us” platform works with generative artificial intelligence technology, and answers questions related to government services in the form of a conversation, which allows it to be seamlessly integrated on any government portal compatible with the second version of Website design system.

He said: “The “Ask Us” platform takes advantage of the artificial intelligence tools present on the sovereign cloud of the Federal Network (FedNet), and it has succeeded in bringing about a positive change in the way users interact with the official portal of the UAE government (U.ae), and it is expected that this positive change will extend. To users of other government websites.

57 languages

The authority’s statement explained that the platform supports conversations in more than 57 languages, which enhances comprehensiveness and ease of access to information, as it enables users to easily participate in conversations with “Ask Us” in their preferred language, either by writing, or using voice commands.

By activating the voice command feature, the user finds more comfort and ease in accessing information and can participate without using his hands.

The “Ask Us” platform on every government website also answers questions that have answers on that site, and relate to the information available on it only. It does not only answer inquiries, but rather anticipates the user’s needs and provides intelligent suggestions for questions that may be asked, which makes interacting with them easier. Efficient and interactive.

It is worth noting that the “Ask Us” platform won the “Eye on Innovation for Governments” award from Gartner – 2023, as the best government digital innovation in the world, and it is an award given to government initiatives that use data and emerging technologies in an innovative way, to enhance their ambitions in the digital government sector in a way. Tangible at the local and regional levels.