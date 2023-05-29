La Fábrica de la Tele, production company in charge of Save mehas confirmed this Monday that it will initiate an Employment Regulation File (ERE) for its workers, weeks after the end of the veteran Telecinco evening space and its replacement by a new magazine led by Ana Rosa Quintana.

As he explains in a brief statement sent to the media, it is about “a formal procedure that begins and that has legal deadlines”, although the company declines to give further explanations regarding the number of people that this measure will affect. The production company, which has seen how other of its programs have also been cancelled, as is the case with Deluxe, announces in his text that he “works with Mediaset on future projects”. Meanwhile, he keeps on the grids of Telecinco and Cuatro espacios as focus, socialite and Everything is a lie. But Save me and its satellite programs accounted for around 60% of the company’s turnover.

Directed by Adrián Madrid and Óscar Cornejo, the company is one of the production companies owned by Mediaset, in this case 33%. As advances the newspaper 20 minutesthe managers of the company have communicated the ERE through an email to the members of the Works Council.

The presenters and the production company’s team found out live about the cancellation of Save me last Friday May 5th. June 23 will be the day of its last broadcast, after 14 years on the Telecinco grid. In mid-May, sources inside the production company already confirmed to this newspaper that the ERE was inevitable and imminent in a production company that employs around 150 people.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.