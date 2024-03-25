A Crocus wardrobe worker told Lenta about a hundred people who escaped with him

17-year-old Nikolai I., working part-time in the wardrobe of the Crocus City Hall concert hall.name changed) stated that when he heard the first burst from a machine gun, he realized that a terrorist attack had begun. He spoke about the first minutes of the tragedy in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“I realized that a terrorist attack had begun when I heard a burst from a machine gun, which did not stop for about three minutes. At that moment I was on the minus first floor, and everything happened on the first. You could very clearly hear what was happening, how people were screaming, how terrorists were shooting,” the teenager shared.

Nikolai I. said that in the first minutes of the terrorist attack he had very mixed emotions.

“Don’t say that it was really scary, but there was anxiety and some kind of misunderstanding. I barely pulled myself together. It took me about five seconds to come to my senses and understand what was happening,” the teenager added.

See also Trump storms the Republican Party Regarding the number of people, [которых мне удалось вывести], I can’t say because there was a huge crowd there. But I think it's more than a hundred people. Of those who walked with me, there were no wounded Nikolay Iteenager who saved people during a terrorist attack

The teenager also noted that his loved ones are very proud of him.

“Thank God it turned out that I wrote to them myself. I managed to call back before all the news came out and say that everything was fine with me,” concluded Nikolai, who saved the people.

Earlier, the chairman of the State Duma Committee on Family Protection, Issues of Paternity, Maternity and Childhood, Nina Ostanina, said on the Telegram channel that teenagers Islam Khalilov, Artem Donskov, Nikita Ivanov and Sofia Mayer, who helped people evacuate during the terrorist attack, will be invited to the lower house of the Russian parliament . She expressed gratitude in absentia to the four distinguished schoolchildren for the courage, courage and bravery they showed during the terrorist attack.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall occurred on the evening of March 22. Unidentified people in camouflage uniforms opened fire from machine guns at visitors to the concert of the Picnic group. Later, several explosions occurred in the building and a fire started.