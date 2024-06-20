The young basketball prodigy, Olivier Riouxis ready to leave an indelible mark on the upcoming NCAA season, the championship of basketball most prestigious university in the United States and the main springboard to the NBA.

At just 18 years old and an impressive 2.36 meters tall, Rioux will join the University of Florida Gators, becoming the tallest player in NCAA history. This Canadian phenomenon not only seeks to dominate under the basket, but also shortens his path to the elite of world basketball.

Born on February 2, 2006 in Quebec City, Olivier Rioux has captured global attention by sHe was recognized as the tallest teenager in the world by Guinness World Records.

At 15 years old, his height was already a phenomenon, registering 2.26 meters. Rioux, who began his career in the youth ranks of Real Madrid, has developed his skills at the IMG academy in Florida, demonstrating his potential in secondary basketball.

Rioux’s stature has been a source of controversy and fascination. Although her Guinness record was officially recorded at 226.9 centimeters in 2022, her growth did not stop.

The FIBA ​​has him registered at 2.31 meters and, according to the Florida Gators, he measures 2.36 meters, clarifying that this last measurement was made with sneakers. Rioux, since he was little, showed signs of a “giant” future, surpassing all medical predictions that initially estimated that he would only reach 1.80 meters.

The Rioux family home in Quebec is adapted to accommodate their extraordinary stature, with higher-than-average ceilings and tables. However, the door frames remain unchanged, witnessing some blows to Olivier’s head. His imposing presence does not go unnoticed in public places, generating curiosity and admiration wherever he wants him to go.

In the global ranking of tallest basketball players, Rioux is positioned in the Top 5, led by the late Suleiman Ali Nashnush of Libya, who measured 2.45 meters. Other basketball giants include Russia’s Alexander Sizonenko (2.39 meters) and China’s Sun Ming Ming (2.36 meters).