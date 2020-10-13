Russian teenager Daniil Monakhov, wanted in connection with the shooting at people in the village of Bolsheorlovskoye in the Nizhny Novgorod region, has already been found. Telegram-channel informs about it Life Shot… True, the search teams were late: the young man was found dead in a forest belt. It was there that the teenager fled after the crime.

Two guns were found next to the young man, from which, presumably, the shelling was arranged. It is assumed that the teenager realized what he had done and committed suicide.

The 18-year-old Monakhov lived permanently in Nizhny Novgorod, and on October 12 he came to his relatives in the village of Bolsheorlovskoye. According to eyewitnesses, a conflict arose between the grandson and the grandmother, after which the teenager fired first at the woman, then at the neighbor who rushed to help, then the people at the bus stop also got it. Three people died, three more were sent to hospital with gunshot wounds. According to updated information, Monakhova’s grandmother survived, although she was wounded. According to the data as of the morning of October 13, one of the victims is in an extremely serious condition, two serious patients – a man and a woman – were transferred from the district hospital to the regional hospital.

Those who knew the teenager recall that he was very fond of weapons. Most recently, having celebrated his 18th birthday, Monakhov received a license for a hunting rifle. Also, the young man’s friends recalled that, in addition to real weapons, he was very fond of computer “shooters”.

