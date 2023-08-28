A netizen with the nickname 9bow57 moved in with his father and stepmother and received an unexpected list of rules of behavior in the house. A 15-year-old guy published a photo of a sheet with requirements that surprised him on the website Reddit.

“I moved out from my grandmother because it was hard for me to be there. (…) My father allowed me to stay at his house. He has diabetes, and therefore his stepmother looks after him, ”the author of the post said. According to the teenager, shortly after he moved in with his father, his stepmother gave him a list of rules for behavior in the house.

He attached a photo of her list of 15 items to the post. “I was against you staying here, but your father insisted that you live with us. I won’t be nice to you and I won’t give you a second chance. As soon as I see that you have done something wrong, I will immediately kick you out of the house, ”the message reads.

It follows from it that the narrator is forbidden to cry, cook his own food, play computer games, talk loudly on the phone, throw things around the room and touch objects in the house that do not belong to him. “Every Friday you will go to your grandmother and stay with her all weekend. I don’t want anyone at home on weekends as I need time to clean up and relax,” the text reads.

Many users criticized the demands that the stepmother put forward to her stepson. “Is she really a stepmother, not a prison guard?”, “Burn this list right in front of her nose”, “Who does she think she is?” — outraged commentators. One of the participants in the discussion suggested that the author of the post show the list to his father. “This woman is not fit to be a wife, she is an unbearable bitch,” he said.

Earlier, another Reddit user with the nickname Aurora_GT shared the daily routine that the school management gave him and other students. In the comments, the schedule was called insane.