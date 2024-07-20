The teenager killed in the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Shebekino was a 16-year-old boxer

The 16-year-old teenager who died after a Ukrainian drone struck a children’s playground in Shebekino was a boxer, according to Telegram-channel of the Russian Boxing Federation.

As noted by the federation, the athlete was taken to intensive care. “For several days, doctors fought for his life, performed an operation, but were unable to save him,” the press service noted. The funeral will take place on Monday, July 22.

Earlier it became known that the teenager who was injured on July 11 in the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on a children’s playground in the city of Shebekino in the Belgorod region died in the hospital. The schoolboy received serious injuries that damaged vital main vessels.