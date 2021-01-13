A teenager from the US state of Virginia was killed in the explosion of a WWII combat grenade, which he bought from an antique store. This is reported by the LADBible edition.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the hand grenade was believed to have been purchased from an antique store in Charlotte, North Carolina in June 2020.

Six months later, on December 23, the ammunition exploded. As a result, a teenager died.

Authorities speculate that the same seller may have sold other grenades in the summer, which may contain explosives and be dangerous.

“At the time of the sale, neither the seller nor the buyers knew that the grenades had not been defused and could explode,” the bureau noted.

