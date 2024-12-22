Isilio Arriaga met the elected president of the United States at the age of 12, at the New York Military Academy. There the personality of the most powerful man in the world began to be forged: “Once he goes on a mission, you either accompany him or leave him. If you want to oppose, be prepared.”

The last time they saw each other was at Mar-a-Lago, on August 15. «Last year I saw him three times, this year twice. It’s getting more difficult.” PHOTOS: ABC