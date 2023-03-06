With a trailer released a little while ago by Paramount Pictures we have finally come to know how the new movie dedicated to the Ninja Turtles. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Chaosthis is the name of the production, will be in all cinemas starting from August 4, 2023.

In this film, our favorite mutant turtles decide to emerge from the sewers, where they have been holed up for years hidden from the “world” of humans, and will try to be accepted as normal teenagers… by performing heroic deeds!

We will also experience their new friendship April O’Neilwith which they will take part in a mysterious case.

The direction of the film is by Seth Rogenand the artistic style used for the film is quite peculiar, which incorporates very particular tones and colors, which you can see in all their spectacularity from the video itself (which we offer as always on the cover of the article).

After yesterday’s news with the cast, certainly more news about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Chaos they will arrive during the next few days (perhaps a new trailer, since this was simply defined as a “teaser” despite the duration of about two minutes), so stay tuned for all future news.