The Atlantic Sports Journalists Association (Acord Atlántico), the first specialized press entity in the country and mother of Acord Colombia, celebrates its 77 years of life this Thursday the 14th, an initial of the Tecnoglass – Fabio Poveda Márquez National Sports Journalism Award.

On September 14, 1946, in Barranquilla, a group of sports writers met and, with the leadership of Henrique Ruiz Machuca, better known as Largadere, what is now Acord Atlántico was founded.

Then, also led by Ruiz Machuca and also in Barranquilla, in March 1948, the first of three meetings was held for the creation of Acord Colombia.



This Thursday’s ceremony will be in Combarranquila Country, in Barranquilla, and, starting at 8:45 am, it consists of two parts: first, a conversation about Poveda Márquez and, immediately, the exaltation itself.

There will be live broadcast on digital channels.

The first edition of Tecnoglass National Sports Journalism Award – Fabio Poveda Márquez rThe work will be recognized in three categories: Print, Audio and University, as well as Life and Work.

Fabio Poveda Márquez, partner of Acord Atlántico and Acord Colombia, was, until his death, in May 1998, the most awarded journalist in the country.

The Tecnoglass – Fabio Poveda Márquez National Sports Journalism Award is a creation and organization of Acord Atlántico and has the support and sponsorship of the Tecnoglass Business Group.

