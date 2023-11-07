Detroit, United States — Ambre Romero, who serves cocktails at the MGM Grand Detroit, enjoys the predictability of her casino nights. His shifts revolve around regular customers, whose families, health problems and pet names he knows well. The work is relentlessly social, which is how Romero likes it; She’s a former dancer who switched to serving cocktails because she felt like she was performing.

But Romero, like so many millions of other people, has seen his work reconfigured in recent years with the arrival of new technologies that automate parts of your work.

When ChatGPT launched about a year ago, public attention shifted to the knowledge economy jobs that artificial intelligence could transform, from law to copywriting. Goldman Sachs predicted that the equivalent of about 300 million full-time jobs could be automated with generative artificial intelligence, technology that can create text, images and sounds in response to prompts.

But long before generative AI products hit the market, tens of thousands of jobs in hospitality—a field not known for being a face of automation—were already changing under pressure from robotic technologies: robots that deliver room service, prepare salads and check in hotel guests. In the hospitality industry, 70 percent of workers could see more than half of their work activities automated, including through artificial intelligence, an estimate from McKinsey this year.

“What’s new is the risk for white-collar workers, but blue-collar workers have been dealing with this problem for a long time,” said Darrell West, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington.

Changes to the comfortably predictable rhythms of Romero’s work began with the advent of computer systems. Smart Bar, or automatic cocktail dispensers, in 2019. She found herself dealing with malfunctioning machines, spraying liquid on staff, and often lacking items customers had ordered. Romero spent more time tending the machines and less time chatting with customers, a change he found reduced his tips by about 30 percent.

On the upper floors, in the hallways of the MGM Grand where the maids carry their carts full of cleaning supplies, new technologies have also been reconfiguring tasks. Since the beginning of this year, more cleaning tasks via an application, called HotSOS, which assigns staff to rooms to clean them and tells them the sequence in which they should do so. But the app Sometimes it works poorly, assigning a housekeeper to a room that still has a guest or ceasing operations entirely and leaving staff confused.

“You start to go crazy, especially when you know you have certain rooms you have to get to,” said Alicia Weaver, 60, a housekeeper who has worked at the MGM Grand since 1999 and earns $17.76 an hour. “It gets frustrating when you have to stand in the hallway trying to figure out how to get into a room.”

When new technologies arrived, Weaver was told they would make his job easier. Instead, there are times when HotSOS freezes, you have to restart it, and then it deletes the logs for the rooms it has already cleaned.

MGM Grand officials declined to comment. Some casino workers said they are not opposed to the technology, they just want to be notified of its arrival and for their criticisms to be taken into account.

Barry Fieldman, managing member of Smart Bar USA, said the technology helped staff prepare drinks more quickly, meaning they could serve more customers and earn more tips.

“The exit of the technology is not going to be negotiated,” he added. “You have to find a way to train employees, show them how technology will help them make more money so they fear it less.”

Amadeus, the company that makes HotSOS, said its technology allowed chambermaids to do their jobs faster and safer.

On October 17, Romero, Weaver and about 3,700 of their colleagues went on strike after their contract expired. Many issues in contract negotiations are standard, such as wages, hours, and benefits. But the technologies used by hotels and casinos are also part of the talks. Employees want to be part of the conversations about its use.

“You’re used to doing your job a certain way for many years, and one day they come and say, ‘Well, let’s change that,’” Weaver said. “If you’re going to implement something, everyone needs to have a good understanding of how it works.”

By: Emma Goldberg