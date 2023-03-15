Nearly four months after OpenAI stunned the tech industry with ChatGPT, the company is releasing its next-gen version of the technology that powers the viral chatbot tool.

In a blog post on Tuesday, OpenAI revealed GPT-4, which the company says is able to perform well in a variety of standardized tests and is also less likely to “go off the rails” with its responses, as some users have already experienced.

OpenAI said the updated technology passed a mock law school exam with a score in the top 10% of test takers; on the other hand, the previous version, GPT-3.5, scored in the bottom 10%. The GPT-4 can also read, analyze or generate up to 25,000 words of text and write code in all major programming languages, according to the company.

OpenAI described the update as the “latest milestone” for the company. While still “less capable” than humans in many real-world scenarios, it exhibits “human-level performance in various professional and academic benchmarks,” according to the company.

GPT-4 is the latest version of OpenAI’s Big Language Model, which is trained on massive amounts of online data to generate compelling responses to user prompts. The updated version, which is now available via a waitlist, is already rolling out to some third-party products, including Bing, powered by Microsoft.

“We’re happy to confirm that the new Bing is running on GPT-4, which we’ve customized for search,” Microsoft said on Tuesday. “If you’ve used Bing’s new view at any point in the past five weeks, you’ve already experienced an early version of this powerful model.”

While ChatGPT has impressed many users with its ability to generate original essays, stories, and song lyrics in response to user requests since its launch in November 2022, it has also raised some concerns. AI chatbots, including tools from Microsoft and Google, have come under fire in recent weeks for being emotionally reactive, making factual errors, and engaging in outright “hallucinations,” as the industry calls it.

GPT-4 has limitations similar to previous GPT models. “It’s still flawed, it’s still limited, and it still looks more impressive on first use than it did after spending more time with it,” Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, wrote in a series of tweets on Tuesday announcing the update.

But there are noticeable improvements, he said. “It is more creative than previous models, hallucinates significantly less, and is less biased,” he wrote.

Still, the company said, “great care should be taken when using language model outputs, particularly in high-risk contexts.”

The news comes two weeks after OpenAI announced it is opening up access to its ChatGPT tool to third-party companies, paving the way for the chatbot to be integrated into various apps and services.

Instacart, Snap and tutor app Quizlet are among the first partners to try out the tool. In January, Microsoft confirmed it is making a “multi-billion dollar” investment in OpenAI and has since rolled out the technology for some of its products, including its Bing search engine.