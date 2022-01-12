Simple life and the highest technology that can be applied when running. This mixture is the one reflected by Eliud Kipchoge, the maximum icon of the marathon in the 21st century. He lives in Kaptagat (Kenya), in a humble camp where he trains on a dirt track and on demanding clay roads, but at the same time he strengthens ties with Ineos, the powerful British chemical firm that has introduced the most sophisticated at a technical level. in cycling, sailing, Formula 1 … Now it comes to optimize, even more, the already polished Kipchoge.

“It will be a practical and natural arrangement for me. Ineos has a lot of knowledge in the sport from which I will surely benefit ”, explains the 37-year-old Kenyan., double Olympic gold, world record holder and the man who got off two hours in Vienna in 2019. Precisely in that challenge in Austria, in which he did 1h59: 40 he began his collaboration with the UK company. Special clothes, permanent hares, a car that guided the steps with light, a place (Prater Park) chosen for the least possible wear and tear and the perfect weather day. An almost total control of the factors, brand Ineos, as seen in bikes, sailing, in Formula 1 … “We want to continue with that type of work, use the brightest minds to develop running”, says Kipchoge.

“There is a strong relationship with Eliud, especially after that fantastic experience in Vienna. That close bond has continued and we have the opportunity to once again collaborate on new challenges to improve their performance. Ineos has a long experience in optimizing sports performance. It will also help us to get the best out of running and apply it to other sports ”, says Dave Brailsford, Ineos cycling manager, and now a global representative of the brand, which already appears on the dirt track of the Kaptagat camp and who will periodically monitor the parameters of Kipchoge, an expert athlete in giving good feedback to scientists.

The change that Kipchoge has brought

Because Kipchoge lives an austere life, in which he spends thousands of hours relaxing in his camp, reading, with a typical Kenyan diet.… But it has also brought with it a technological revolution. With him came the carbon fiber plate sneakers, up to three models he evolved. It has innovated in aid stations. It carries glycemic control mechanisms. Everything under control. A contrast to the ‘classic’, but effective Patrick Sang training method.

NN Running Team

“Changing ideas with Ineos is a pleasure, and it will be very productive represent the highest level in sport,” says Kipchoge, who will: “They have a lot of knowledge about football, Formula 1, cycling, sailing, we have already introduced a lot of aerodynamic things with it.”. Valentijn Trouw, from the NN Running Team, the Dutch firm that manages the prodigy, gives a clue as to where this new project will go: “Ultimately it is about building an environment of the highest performance for athletes to reach the best of their potential” .

Objective, marathon in spring: “There is a plan A and a B”

Ineos already controls Kipchoge’s next challenge, which will be running a marathon in the spring, but it has not yet decided which one. “In three weeks we will monitor the situation in Eliud, we have a plan A, but also a plan B. I can only tell you that Eliud is training very well, ”says Trouw.. If you have to make bets, the spring marathons with the most options could be Boston and London, because Kipchoge lives focused on the majors. He is missing Boston, Tokyo and New York, but London is one of his favorites. After that spring date, he will consider whether to go to the Eugene World Cups.

Mainly Kipchoge has long-term views: “My goal is to be triple Olympic champion, in the Paris 2024 Games. It doesn’t matter if it is in a fast or slow race, I want to win and be the first to achieve something like that. My main motivation is to teach the world that it can continue to lead the next generation. And in my stomach I have the feeling of continuing to fight for it ”. “Eliud keeps the fire“Says his coach Patrick Sang, the one who takes the simple part in the austere daily life of Kipchoge, who at the same time is the most technological.