02/24/2025



Updated at 10: 58h.





The Dutch company Prosus and Just Eat Takeoway.com have announced the signing of an agreement so that the first to acquire one hundred percent of the actions of the second, by some 4.1 billion euros. It is a great draft operation and whose result will be the creation of the giant room of the ‘Delivery’ at a global level.

Property of the South African technology Naspers, Prosus is an international investment group that has become large in the ‘Delivery’ segment. It is present in more than seventy countries and serves about one million restaurants in the world. It owns IFOOD, a Brazilian platform that is leader its South America, and 25% of Swiggy, one of the most important in the Indian market. Since 2022, he also owns 25% of the German Delivery Hero platform, which he in turn has 95% of the Spanish shareholders.

With the purchase announced today, Prosus is consolidated in the European market. It must be remembered that Just Eat is present in 17 international markets -14 of them European- and connects 61 million customers with about 356,000 establishments.

The purchase price has been set at 20.30 euros per actionwhich represents a 49% premium if the average value of the company’s titles is taken into account in the last three months in the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. As soon as the news is known, Just Eat’s shares have shot 52% in the stock market, reaching almost 19 euros in mid -morning.









As reported by the two signatures in a joint statement, the operation has the support of the Board of Directors of Just Eat. In turn, Prosus has promised to maintain the headquarters of the firm in Amsterdam no longer reduce its workforce.

The objective, of course, is to expand capital and continue to grow in the European market. We must not forget that, like all ‘Delivery’ companies, Just Eat comes from experiencing difficult years. After the end of the pandemic – which fired the home cast due to the confinements – and the subsequent crisis caused by the Ukraine War The shares fell to the environment of the ten euros (In January 2021 they touched the 100). To this we must add the economic collapse that Delivery Hero was the purchase of the Spanish Glovo, among other things for her legal problems in Spain.

It must be remembered that, for its obstinacy in working with autonomous deliverymen, the home delivery company founded by Oscar Pierre has been operating more than ten years with a sentence of the Supreme against and accumulating complaints in courts of several cities, in addition to files work and the National Commission of Markets and Competition. A day before his Pierre declared before the Court number 31 of Barcelona charged for a crime against workers’ rights, finally on December 2 Glovo announced that he would hire his’ RIDERS ‘, a transformation that his matrix will cost him 100 million euros.

Precisely, one of the most active companies in the campaign against Glovo has been Just Eat. As ABC already explained, the Dutch claims 295 million euros to the Catalan company for unfair competition and rape of standards.