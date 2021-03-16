A woman uses a tablet to shop for shoes online, in a file photo. PACO PUENTES / EL PAIS

The employer association Adigital seeks to mobilize its half thousand associates from April to apply for the agreed European aid to face the covid-19 crisis, the ones baptized as Next Generation EU funds. To do this, they will create a specific office that will guide companies through the tangle of information that surrounds these items and will work to highlight their associates against other competitors when it comes to claiming direct aid for their projects.

Gerard Brinquis, from Fi Group, the consultancy that advises Adigital, assures that despite the difficulties surrounding the funds, neither large companies nor SMEs should fear opting for them: “There is a lot of commotion, we are talking about billions and in the end it seems to be a short-term race. But this myth must be disproved: although there are sprints intermediate, this is a marathon between 2021 and 2026 ″.

The first contact of the employers’ association of digital companies with its interested associates will be next week, although April is marked in red as the month in which the office will be launched. At the end of April and the beginning of May will be when the first calls to present these projects both to ministries, autonomous communities and local organizations, according to the dates that Adigital manages after meeting with the Administration.

The Next Generation EU will involve a disbursement of 750,000 million euros, of which 140,000 correspond to Spain. In turn, just over half, 72,700 million, will come in the form of direct non-repayable aid to Spanish companies, while 67,300 million will come in the form of loans. The grants will be divided into four axes: digital transition, ecological transition, territorial and social cohesion and gender equality.

“European funds generate a great deal of confusion”, acknowledges Marta Becerra, head of public affairs at Adigital. “Not only because of what it costs to understand it or because of the exaggerated expectations that have been generated, but because once the calls begin to emerge there will be many and it will be very difficult to filter them.” That point will be one of the main points of the employer’s office. The second will be to help companies filter the calls that are published to be successful when requesting funds. “Rather than drown ourselves wanting to face everything, it may be interesting to filter interests and discriminate those calls that are not interesting for the company,” explains the directive.

Gerard Brinquis, adds that the calls will come both from classic organizations that have seen their budgets inflated, such as the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE) or the Center for Industrial Technological Development (CDTI), as well as from the different ministries through so-called expressions of interest. Of greater scope will be the Strategic Projects for Economic Recovery and Transformation (Perte), very ambitious plans that will mobilize large aid and that represent an engine for the transformation of the economy. “What the Government is looking for is that the funds reach all types of companies and especially SMEs, with great interest in making the leap to digital and ecological transformation”, summarizes Brinquis.

Finally, the new Adigital office aims to help the Executive in the implementation of the Next Gen funds. “Contributing with the Government in the proper management of the European plan is our true priority,” said Marta Becerra. Carina Szplika, president of the employer’s association, has insisted on this: “If there is something that I am clear about, it is that only by working together, large companies with small ones, and the public sector with the private sector, will we be able to take advantage of the great opportunity that we have before us. Spain cannot afford to miss this train ”.