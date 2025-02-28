The technological device that uses the DGT to improve road safety

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has launched an innovative solution to strengthen safety on Spanish roads. The new technology, based on the Internet of Things (IoT), consists of the implementation of Connected cones that allow a more efficient management of road works and real -time communication with the National Mobility System.

How it works

These devices are installed both on high -speed highways and on secondary roads, precisely marking the start and completion of the work areas. When connected, the cones transmit exact location data to the national access point (NAP), facilitating the coordination of interventions and the optimization of the resources destined for the conservation and maintenance of the road.

The information collected is sent by standardized protocols and in JSON format to the NAP connected vehicle platform, in accordance with the provisions of the Resolution of January 17, 2025 of the DGT. This procedure ensures that the data is transmitted safely, using encrypted connections and digital certificates to guarantee their integrity.

Workers protection

One of the main benefits of connected cones is the protection they offer to road workers. By alerting drivers about the presence of areas on site through informative panels or directly in their connected vehicles, accident risks are reduced and sudden maneuvers are minimized that can cause collisions in maintenance areas.

The ability of these devices to operate without human intervention allows, in unforeseen situations – as damages on the road or sudden incidents – cones are automatically activated, sending real -time alerts to road users. This function is especially useful when there are no operators present, guaranteeing an immediate response to any eventuality.

The use of connected cones is integrated into a broader strategy of the DGT to incorporate intelligent solutions in traffic management. Together with other technologies, such as driving assistance systems (ADAS), smart cameras and dynamic signaling based on real -time data, this device reinforces the administration’s commitment to safety and efficiency in road infrastructure.

Looking ahead, it is expected that the integration of new solutions and the deployment of 5G networks further enhance these capacities, positioning Spain as a reference in road safety and intelligent infrastructure management.