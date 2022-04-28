The Region of Murcia highlighted this Thursday its example of comprehensive water management, as well as when facing the challenge of the circular economy on the occasion of the second day of the Future in Spanish forum that brings together experts from the Community and Latin America in terms of water resources. The President of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras, vindicated this in his speech and took the opportunity to announce a new aid package for energy efficiency and sustainability in irrigation communities.

Exactly, an amount amounting to more than 28.5 million euros will be allocated to the agricultural sector, the announcement of which will be published in the Borm next week. Its financing is provided by the European ‘Next Generation’ funds. An initiative to support the agricultural sector that has its reason for being in the high value of the Murcian countryside, “which has been the land that has been most developed in water management,” claimed López Miras, at the meeting organized by LA VERDAD and CAF-Development Bank of Latin America.

The head of the regional government indicated that with this initiative a new commitment is proposed for the generation of renewable energy, with aid also for the application of precision agriculture and 4.0 technologies in the agricultural and livestock sector, as well as for the improvement of networks of supply and reduction of water losses in municipalities with less than 20,000 inhabitants. Likewise, he contemplates investments in protection facilities against vector insects or support for the comprehensive transformation and modernization of greenhouses, as well as for biosafety.

On the other hand, López Miras insisted on the importance of defending the Tagus-Segura Transfer for what it means for the development of the Region and the entire Spanish Levant in the face of the economic impact it represents. And he made clear the rejection of the reservations raised by the Tagus plan, which “is an enormous damage.”

The director of the newspaper, Alberto Aguirre de Cárcer, welcomed the more than a hundred attendees gathered at the Murcia Artillery Barracks, in addition to recalling the historic commitment of the Region to efficient water management. He also echoed the existing “concern” about the scarcity of resources, and with it the importance of “good management” of resources and “their rational use.”

For his part, the manager of CAF in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, Ignacio Corlazzoli, highlighted in his speech that there is a fundamental challenge in the field of “green growth and climate change.” Hence, he has stressed the importance of the “governance” of water. And he set as a milestone for his financial entity in this field the investment of 7,000 million dollars in different Latin American countries in sanitation projects.

Representatives of some of these countries also had the opportunity to explain their experiences and analyzes on water management this Thursday at the first of the scheduled discussion tables. Specifically, in the circular economy session, moderated by CAF’s sector specialist, Antonio Morales, the general manager of the Metropolitan Public Potable Water and Sanitation Company (Epmaps-Agua de Quito), Othón Zeballos, spoke: and the technical specialist in Agriculture and Water of Sedapal Peru, Francisco Dumler. Together with them, the delegate of the Government in the Commonwealth of Canales del Taibilla, Francisca Baraza, contributed their reflections; and the director of Esamur, Ignacio Díaz.

Zeballos explained the challenges they face in serving the inhabitants of the urban and rural areas of the Ecuadorian city of Quito, since “we still have a lot to do in wastewater treatment to achieve water circularity.” Of course, he highlighted CAF’s role as a “partner that accompanies us in development”, beyond its merely financial collaboration. Finally, from his stay in the Region, he highlighted the importance of how this territory “has learned from adversity.”

Regarding what happens in Lima, Dumler stressed that what is done in Murcia with the treatment of wastewater would be a good example to transfer to the Peruvian capital. In addition, he highlighted the extensive network of existing treatment plants, very different from the predominant model in Latin America, where there is “a concentric logic, with a plant for the city.” Finally, he closed his intervention with a firm sentence: «The Region of Murcia is a world leader in circular economy».

For their part, the regional participants in the discussion table reflected what has been done for so many years in this Mediterranean territory in terms of recovery and reuse of water. The delegate of the Commonwealth of Taibilla highlighted the importance of having “a global vision” in terms of resource management, and emphasized the need to adapt and anticipate new circumstances, such as those caused by climate change. For this reason, she warned about the importance of a more adjusted consumption in the face of the condition of having fewer resources, for which she urged “to raise awareness among the population.” To conclude, Baraza pointed out that “the Region has a lot to contribute in terms of water.”

The director of Esamur (Sanitation Entity of the Region of Murcia) stressed the value of long-term planning, up to 30 years ahead, in the commitment to the reuse of resources. Although he also made it clear that “we can all learn” from what is done in Latin American countries and “adapt” them according to the territory. So “water can be an element of union” between one side of the Atlantic and the other.