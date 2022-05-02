from Cristina Marrone

How to manage a performance by removing negative thoughts by focusing on a clear (and achievable) goal

Clear goals The result objectives are related to medals and victories; performance goals are about personal performance improvements. The results objectives never depend only on who proposes them, those of performance s

Inner dialogue Positive inner dialogue can only be of incitement, or it can be about technique or tactics in more specific terms. The tone that this dialogue assumes is also important: calm, decisive, nervous, imperious, etc.

Psycho-physical state The psychophysical level of arousal and relaxation can be determined

and adjusted according to the purpose of the performance. To do this you can use some techniques: breath management, posture, inner dialogue and others

Active imagination Use the five senses to create the experience you are going through in your mind. It involves imagining an event in a complete way (a race, an exam), visualizing it in subjective and trying to do it at real speed to prepare for the performance.

Attention check Managing attention, especially in times of stress, can be very difficult. First of all, it is a question of recognizing any negative or useless thoughts, accepting their existence and replacing them with thoughts useful for performance.