Several buildings and power lines (power lines) were damaged as a result of yesterday’s shelling of Stakhanov in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) by Ukrainian troops, the city administration said on January 22.

“As a result of the shelling, two non-residential buildings were destroyed. The glazing was damaged in the engineering college, the building of housing construction service No. 3 and its workshops. The glazing of several apartments on the lane was damaged. South. Private garages were damaged. ‹…› The power lines were interrupted,” the Stakhanov mayor’s office said in its Telegram channel.

It is noted that there are no victims and injured among the civilian population. Currently, specialists are carrying out repair and restoration work.

According to the data of the LPR representation in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) for January 21, Ukrainian troops fired six rockets from the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) at Stakhanov at 22:52.

On January 19, the ex-ambassador of the LPR, Rodion Miroshnik, reported on the shelling of the center and residential districts of Kremennaya by Ukrainian militants. According to local residents, strikes occurred once every one or two minutes.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.