Oleksandr Shyshkovtsov, technical director of 4A Games -the studio in charge of the Metro franchise- has given an interview to wccftech on the occasion of the announcement of a new edition of Metro Exodus optimized for the next generation consoles and the most powerful PCs. In this interview Oleksandr has spoken about several issues focused on the technical improvements in which the company has been working, and has surprised with some statements about the power of Xbox Series S that have generated some controversy.
Xbox Series S wouldn’t hamper development processes
The manager was questioned about the fact that the Xbox Series S has a significantly lower Ram memory than Xbox Series X, and whether this is not going to be a problem when it comes to advancing in the creation of new games. Oleksandr answered that “The Ram is not a problem for us. What is going to pose challenges for new titles is the GPU -4 teraflops in Xbox Series vs 12.15 in Series X-. Our renderer is currently designed for a very high spatial and temporal resolution -4K at 60 fps-. Adapt this would require us to do more expensive calculations and further reduce performance. Right now we have a compromise solution, but I’m still not satisfied with it. ‘
Since its launch, Xbox Series S has been the subject of diverse opinions about whether it will be a console that hinders the development of video games that take advantage of all the opportunities of the new generation in the future. Warhammer 40,000 director Darktide defended weeks ago that it is much easier to adapt the technical requirements of Xbox Series X to Series S than to a computer: »Less memory and a slower GPU are things that most game developers can dynamically scale by lowering resolutions and graphics effects. We do not believe that Series S significantly limits the development progress of the game as a whole in any way.
The technical director of 4A Games affirms that Xbox Series S will be a challenge for the development of the Metro saga
The improved edition of Metro Exodus will have many of the possibilities offered by new technologies, including Ray Tracing, a 4K resolution (except for xbox S series, at 1080p) and a stable 60 fps. The update for those who have the video game will be completely free and Smart Delivery will work normally on Xbox. For the rest of the users, the work of 4A Games will come out at a standard launch price. The Metro Exodus reissue for now doesn’t have an official release date, though the creators say it will arrive “this spring” on PC and by the end of the year on Xbox Series X | S.
