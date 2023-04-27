It seems like a joke, but we are just over two weeks away from one of the most anticipated video games of the year finally being released, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and that means that little by little more information emerges. Now, the technical aspects of the video game have been revealed, that is, its resolution and frames per second.

This information has been disclosed by Nintendo World Report, medium that has been able to access the video game a few days ago through a special event in which reporters were invented. There they realized how the final product is going to run, since they have tested an advanced version of what is going to be released for sale.

First it is mentioned that the resolution on television is 900p, this is somewhat low compared to Breath of the WildAs for portable mode, it will be available at dynamic 720p. For its part, the frames per second are 30, which have been reported as not stable at all times, since at very saturated moments they will drop slightly.

It was quite expected that the performance would be lower compared to its predecessor, since the other game was designed and developed for Wii Uand to switches be superior, the quality would be better. However, this title is totally focused on the hybrid, so it could be said that it takes the device to its maximum capabilities.

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom arrives the May 12.

Via: Nintendo World Report

editor’s note: We had to take all this into account, since it can be said that it is the farewell game for the Switch in terms of powerful things, because I would be lying when I say that it is the last first party, having other things in the future like Pikmin 4. Very excited for finally playing Zelda again.