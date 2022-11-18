It may seem like a joke, but Square Enix has contemplated launching two more video games to end the year, one of them is neither more nor less than the long-awaited Dragon Quest treasures and the second is Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. The latter being the remastering of the spin off that was launched in PSP and what has to Zack Fair as protagonist.

And now that the release of the game is approaching by leaps and bounds, the official table that tells us about the performance of the game on the different platforms has been released. Mentioning that in the previous generation (PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch) will go about 30 frames per second, and its resolution will reach the 1080p native people.

On the other hand, in the current generation (PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC) You can go to 60 frames per second and with up to 4K resolution. Something that will surely be to the liking of the followers.

Check the table here:

Remember that the title is released next December 13th on these platforms.

Via: resetter