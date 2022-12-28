Tech rich: 430 billion burned in one year

They burned the equivalent of Egypt’s or Malaysia’s GDP in one year, i.e. 433 billion dollars. They are the Scrooges of tech, today a little less fantasy-multibillionaires, who have come back to us with “-” signs registered on the Stock Exchange. A few numbers, on the other hand: Elon Musk, the South African who wants to change the automotive industry, left over 100 billion on the street and today has to settle for being the second richest man in the world, behind a Bernard Arnault who he has focused on a much more physical business and now looks down on everyone, so much so that he can afford to register his name as if he were a Valentino or a Christian Dior. Mark Zuckerberg lost 80 billion, Jeff Bezos too, Larry Page and Sergej Brin about thirty each, even King Midas Bill Gates has lost more than 25. And the total, indeed, is frightening. But why?

The Nasdaq has lost 35% of its capitalization since the beginning of the year. The reasons are multiple. Let’s start from the macro conditions: the war in Ukraine, inflation, the increase in energy costs – albeit attenuated in the United States – have led the Nasdaq to recoil heavily, more than other western listings. However, a series of more scenario considerations start from here. The paradigm of the gig economy has entered a crisis because it has revealed itself to be a new potential bubble, a bit like what happened in 2001 with the “dot com bubble”. In that case, any site that worked was listed on the stock exchange with monstrous valuations. Now it happens more or less the same, albeit in sectors very distant from each other.

The world of payments, for example, is the one that more than any other has shown that potential does not necessarily mean extraordinary opportunities. Globally the various Klarna or Stripes have seen their market valuation plummet by as much as 90%. Because the buy now Pay later is ephemeral and because the fact of offering payment instruments, after the disaster of the pandemic, no longer represents a sensational plus. As for social networksthe collapse of Meta is there for all to see: crushed by TikTok on the one hand, the maximum number of users has been reached (in Africa they have other problems than signing up for Facebook) on the other, not to mention the problem of online advertising, the creature Of Zuckerberg has collapsed and today its founder occupies the 28th place in the ranking of the world’s rich, worse than the great steel magnates or other traditional businesses such as supermarkets. This is why Meta today is worth 63% less than at the beginning of this year and capitalizes just over 300 billion. Snap Inc, the “mother” of Snapchat, is now worth 13 billion and has lost more than 81% of its capitalization. A disaster.

Innovative businesses like that of Amazon they suffer a lot. For the first time, Jeff Bezos’ creature had to reduce its workforce and the value of the company halved, so much so that today it is no longer in the restricted group of “trillion company”. The reasons for the decline? Inflation and expensive energy, but also procurement difficulties in the supply chain and the expensive container have made Amazon’s turnover less profitable, with margins that have shrunk a lot. Also the choice to focus on Prime services – which offers free deliveries but also ancillary services such as TV series and music – it’s paying off in part, with people having less and less time to spend at home after the pandemic’s feast of TV series (and home deliveries). So Jeff Bezos finds himself more than 80 billion poorer and above all dropped to fifth place in the ranking of the rich, preceded – as well as by Arnault and Musk – by Warren Buffett and the Indian tycoon Gautam Adani.

It also seems to have jammed that paradigm a little boyish of the continuous and exponential growth of all that is technological. Of course, over a sufficiently long period of time, betting on these companies remains a great deal advantage, but at this specific moment we are facing an impasse. To think you can always grow,”no matter what”, it is absurd, even more so if the perfect storm is created shortage of raw materials-inflation-war in Ukraine-expensive energy. So the storm will pass, but it’s not yet moment.

As far as Tesla is concerned, the problem is more complex. Musk’s company has not revolutionized mobility as expected. In 2035, Europe will stop producing vehicles with internal combustion engines. But all the competitors are gearing up and Musk’s cars they objectively cost a fortune. For this, by the way, the demand for electric cars is still bassina. The South African tycoon, among other things, has embarked on an unlikely war for the conquest of twitter that has cost him a mountain of money and is causing him considerable reputational damage. Will 2023 be the year of redemption? Hard to say, but at the moment it seems not.

