This Saturday, the Teatro Circo Apolo of the Cartagena deputation of El Algar puts on the stage the show ‘Life = dream’, a staging of the classic by Calderón de la Barca that will be given life by the company Miseria and Hambre Producciones. The show, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. and has a cost of 10 euros, proposes to bring to the youth and adult public one of the pillars of the literature of the Golden Age, ‘Life is a dream’, by Calderón, through a innovative format.

The work begins with “a leaden lecture on the figure of the writer and the different ways of telling the same story. To give the talk – point out those responsible -, the lecturer will need the help of a theater company “, and it is here when the so-called Virtual Comedy Company bursts in, using the technique of ‘mapping’ (video projection on various surfaces) , stands up ‘Life is a dream’, they explain.

“Thanks to the work done by applying new technologies, we managed to project on objects as small as a pocket notebook or even on the body of the actor in motion,” they detail from the Madrid production company.

The show, directed by David Martínez, features dramaturgy by Elena Mª Sánchez and stars the actor Jaime Soler Huete.